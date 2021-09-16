A friend dropped off some milkweed pods to my neighbor and we were discussing the best places to plant them. Milkweed are used to attract monarch butterflies to your garden.
Milkweed is both a food source and a host plant for monarch eggs that are laid on the underside of the leaves. The larvae feed on the leaves after hatching, but cause no permanent damage to the plant. In turn, the toxic chemicals in the sap of milkweed plants make both the caterpillars and adult butterflies unappetizing to predators.
It requires most day sun and is better placed somewhere that you can control the spread. Fall is the time to harvest the pods and plan your garden spot for future growth. It can be a fascinating hobby of watching and assisting the beautiful butterflies have a safe breeding ground.
Sad community news
Christine Virginia Phillips passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Sept. 6. She was born January 7, 1972, the daughter of the late Charles Phillips and Linda Diane Nelson and her stepfather, Clarence “Ed” Nelson.
Christine is survived by her fiancée, Paul Powell of Barrrackville; children, Taylor Shipley and her husband Eric of Monongah, and Arlando Florian of Barrackville; siblings, Charlie Phillips and his wife Shelly of Barrackville, and Kimberly Ferrell of Barrackville; granddaughter, Audra Belle Shipley of Monongah; nieces and nephews, Tabbatha Boyce, Rickell Boyce, Devin Ferrell, Paul Allen Watkins, and Dakota Phillips; a lot of great nieces and nephews; and a long time friend, Cherin Stewart.
In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her sister, Tina Shaffer, and nephew, Charlie Dale.
“A life that touches others goes on forever.”
Florence Mae Yost, 91, of Monumental, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11. She was born in Akron, Ohio on Feb. 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Hunter Newcome and Mabel Gould Newcome.
Florence was formerly employed by Hartley’s and Fairmont State College. She attended Barrackville United Methodist Church and enjoyed antiques.
Florence is survived by her children, Michael Weaver of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Mark Weaver of Gainesville, Ga.; several grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Newcome of Virginia Beach, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wayne Yost, and her sister, Patsy Price.
Bowling begins Sept. 18
Fairmont Youth Bowling League begins this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fairmont Bowling Center. They bowl weekly on Saturdays. League play begins Saturday, Sept. 18 and ends sometime around Easter.
It is not mandatory to come every week. Price is approximately $6 per child per week. Opportunities for local tournament as well as state tournament and Pepsi tournament. USBC sanctioned. Scholarship awards are available.
Christmas in Our Town
During the last meeting, a great deal of discussion centered on how to proceed with the annual celebration. The next meeting will be likely to determine if we should go ahead with a somewhat normal event or scale back, as we did last year, and have the fireworks and Santa drive through. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Anyone interested in assisting with plans please attend.
Boot drive
Well, not so much a boot, but “Santa’s Pants”! Members of the Christmas In Our Town organization will host a collection drive in front of the Barrackville Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please drop some change (or even some folding money) in Santa’s pockets so we can purchase items for our children during the Christmas In Our Town event.
Covered bridge news
The plans for the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival are taking shape. We hope and pray that by next June the COVID pandemic will not be a concern and allow the festival to take place. Plans include a ducky race, coloring contest for younger members of the community and a contest to appoint a “Lord & Lady,” ages to be determined, of the Bridge whose responsibility will be to educate the public about our beloved Barrackville Covered Bridge. Vendors from Marion County are welcome to set up and we welcome any local talent to participate in the festival. Check out the Facebook page “Save the Barrackville Bridge, Again,” for questions or more information. Next meeting is Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community building.
Blessing Box
Don’t forget to swing by and check the items in the Blessing Box, located behind the Methodist Church. Check to see if you can add something or if you are in need, please take what you can use. Such a Blessing to our community!
Barrackville Lions Club
Thank you so much for all the activities and the generous community donations of which the Lions Club participates. The building is used for weekend rentals to community members but also assists civic organizations with meeting space during the uncertainty of the lockdown and pandemic surges. They are involved in many town events and assist the community in many unseen ways. Thank you to this great group of residents. To join the Lions Club contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Basketball
Any second or third grade boys interested in playing basketball in Barrackville contact Samantha at 304-657-7920.
Yard sale
A large yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at 107 Mohawk Dr., which will include toys and girl’s clothes from newborn to 2T sizes.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
