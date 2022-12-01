The Barrackville Covered Bridge lighting ceremony was a touching and wonderful event!
Pastor Stephanie Bennett and Jim Doyle spoke from the heart about their good friend Scott Tharpe who was such a supporter of our town, and it was moving to hear stories about his life in Barrackville. This marks the third year that the bridge lighting has taken place. The first year was just an added event during the COVID lockdown that folks could enjoy something extra. Little did we know that the second year would turn into a memorial event due to the passing of my husband Will. So many friends and family came out this year to help put the lights on the bridge, which is no easy feat when you can’t use anything to attach to the bridge to preserve the historical structure. In fear that I may miss someone I am not going to list everyone by name who helped, but I want to especially recognize the Barrackville VFD for always stepping up to help and always saying “Let us know when to be there!” I want to send a personal thank you everyone who helped! We certainly couldn’t do it without you all!
Christmas In Our Town
Itinerary for Saturday, Dec. 3 event:
10 a.m.-7 p.m., crafts, food and vendors inside the school
12-7 Food vendors will be around town. Chili Hut & hot dogs will be at the Methodist Church Pavilion
4 p.m., Barrackville School Band performs in front of the school
4:30 p.m., the School Choir performs in front of school
5:15 p.m., VFW 7048 Honor Guard, Taps, 21-gun salute & laying of the wreath by Andy Tennant who served 14 years in the Army, Captain and served as a fixed wing aviation intelligence officer. Memorial Wall in front of School.
5-5:45 p.m., parade lineup Buffalo Road/school students line up at the covered bridge
6 p.m., Parade
7 p.m., Santa and Christmas Carols with Celeste Swiger, Methodist Church Parsonage
7:30 p.m., Christmas Carols with Evan and Haley Williams, Baptist Church
8 p.m., Fireworks
Road closures: Pike Street during parade some small portions of roads may be temporarily closed to enable lineup. Please, no parking in the Baptist Church parking lot, there will be activities and food truck vendors in the area and for the safety of all concerned the lot will be closed to traffic. Please be patient and avoid town if you are traveling through the area the evening of Dec. 3. If you can’t join the festivities of the parade in person tune into FM 95.1 with Pastor Stephanie Bennett as our MC for the night!
Parade participants will lineup along Buffalo Road. All participants are to use Rice Street, left on Saxman, right on Cook and down the hill and right on Buffalo to your designated number spot, which will be marked. Parade begins at 6 p.m.
Breakfast With Santa and the Grinch!
Please join us Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11 a.m. for Breakfast with Santa. Barrackville PTO is offering a $5 breakfast plate. Everyone will get 2 pancakes and sausage links and beverage. Once you have your plate, you can pick the toppings you want on your pancakes. The Grinch movie will be playing for the children to watch after they eat their breakfast and tell Santa what they would like for Christmas! We will be offering “To go” plates for $5. There will be a Trolley offering complementary rides from the front of Barrackville School to the Barrackville Community Building every 15-20 minutes. Vehicle parking will be at the teacher parking lot above the Methodist Church. Be on the lookout though, the Grinch loves to steal Holiday Cheer. We will have a donation box for any toy donations for the Toy Drive.
Barrackville PTO “Drive By” Toy Drive
The Barrackville PTO will sponsor a Christmas toy drive at the Barrackville Methodist Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m. Please drop of a new unwrapped toy or a monetary donation if you are able. All proceeds go toward families in Barrackville that have a need this season.
Bethesda Baptist Church
As you enjoy Christmas In Our Town stop by Bethesda Baptist Church. We will be in front of the church hoping to meet you. Need the word of God? We have free Bibles in adult’s and children’s versions. Need some cold weather accessories? We have free hats, gloves, mittens and scarves on our Giving Tree. We will also be offering coffee, cookies, and children’s treat bags while supplies last or the evening events start. The Giving Tree will be available through the end of the parade. Jesus is God’s gift to us! We are happy to share these gifts with you.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Bethesda Baptist Church Men’s Fellowship breakfast will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. All men of the community are invited to attend. If needed, for more information call 304-288-3264.
Town Council Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Barrackville School Snowflake Winners
Congratulations to the winners of the snowflake contest which benefits the school PTO!
King is Harrison Ramsey, Prince is Logan Carpenter, Queen is Adelynn Pratt and Princess is Madilynn Prickett.
Fairview News
The Town of Fairview would like to invite you to attend its town light up night this Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fairview Town Park across from the Elementary School. Andy Roupe and Jay Clayton have spent many hours decorating the Town Park with airblown decorations and lights, and the Christmas Committee will have the lights up and the large Christmas tree placed at the bank. Inside town hall, we will have a Christmas village for the community to see and enjoy along with cookies and hot chocolate. We would like to invite you to attend and share this beautiful occasion. Thank you to the Town of Fairview.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372 Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
