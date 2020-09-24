Hello, Barrackville!
This year has been so different! Change and adapt seems to be the order of the day and the new- temporary-normal has kept everyone on their toes and in their personal spaces. Am I preaching to the choir?
COVID-19 has changed plans for 2020; vacations, weddings, reunions, and even funerals have been cancelled or rearranged to extremely private, closed events. But, thankfully, nothing will change the yearly fashion show of Mother Nature! During the gorgeous fall season in West Virginia, we will see the vibrant greens turn to mellow yellows and tan with some vibrant reds and fiery orange accented throughout.
Road trips through the rolling hills may still be enjoyed along with a picnic lunch in the fresh fall air or sitting on the front porch to view the display up close. The change of the season startles the soul as we arise to a new world vibrant with rich color and the smell of a bonfire that brings to mind the taste of hot dogs and toasted marshmallows. We can still appreciate the show on whatever ‘runway’ we choose.
“Light the Way to Peace, Hope and Love!”
The Theme for Barrackville 2020 Christmas In Our Town will be “Light the Way with Peace, Hope and Love.” Christmas In Our Town celebration was discussed at a meeting Tuesday evening and some plans at this time include: lighting of the annual Christmas Tree, a Reverse Parade, Live Nativity, “Drive Through Breakfast with Santa,” street sign decorating contest, house decorating contest, “Adopt a Yard,” Stocking giveaway by Santa, PTO snowflake selection and fireworks. These were many of the ideas developed through a brainstorming discussion on how to celebrate the yearly event but with the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
There will be no public gathering anywhere in town; there will be no chili hut, craft vendor show or standing parade route. What developed from discussion was a “Reverse Parade” where participants would drive through the parade route and view “Stationary Floats” and decorations as they pass by in their vehicle. Community groups can sponsor these floats and light presentations along the route. Groups are responsible for securing their spots or spaces for displays. A plan to restrict traffic to one way along the route was discussed. A security team would be present during the evening. The date for the celebration would be Saturday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m. and fireworks directly following at 8:15 p.m. The next planning meeting for Christmas In Our Town will be Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Condolences
Irene M. Fulaytar, 94, formerly of Pleasant Valley and Barrackville, passed away on Sept. 17, at Fazio’s Elder Care. She was born on March 13, 1926, in Walthamstow, England, a daughter of the late Ernest A. and Rosa E. (Brigham) Griffiths. Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Barrackville. She is survived by daughters, Sandra Pearson and Deborah (Stephen) Higgins; sons, Mark “Buddy” (Suzanne) Fulaytar and Steven Douglas (Paula) Fulaytar; grandchildren: Dr. Ronald Pearson Jr., Laura Porter, Mary Pearson, Joshua Fulaytar, Stephen Ross (Kim) Higgins, Tricia (Jeremiah) Sigley, Emily (Tom) Thompson, Ashley (Rocky II) Ice, Whitney (Paul) Porter, and Steven Fulaytar; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Reed; several cousins of England and Australia; and niece, Avril Nastri.
Zella Elizabeth Haddix, 81, of Ridgeley, W.Va., passed away on Sept. 14, at UPMC-WMHS. She was born on July 14, 1939, in Charleston, a daughter of the late Chester and Leona (Straderman) Falls. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Willard Paul Haddix.
She is also survived by sons: Paul Haddix and wife Jennifer, of Springfield, WV, Robert Haddix, of Keyser, WV, Roger “Pete” Haddix, and Mary McGarity of Bethel Park, Pa; daughter, Linda Shahan and husband Dennis, of Ripley, WV; brother, Willard Falls and wife Margarethe, of Fairmont; sisters: Jean Summers, of Fairmont, Mary Riffle and husband Ronald, of Barrackville, and Greta Shipley and husband Doug, of Fairmont; grandchildren: Brandy Ullman, Brenna Skariot, Stacy McAtee, John McGarity, Benjamin Wolfe, William Haddix, Jessie Wolfe, Jared Haddix, Katie McGarity, Brian Haddix, Carmon Todd and Rebecca Collins; as well as twenty-one great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
History of Barrackville
Another tidbit of information from Mabel L. Wilson, the brief history was written for her first grandson Troy, in 1979. “In 1909, Jamison Coal & Coke Co. started the No. 7 Mine. It was completed in 1910 and several buildings put up. Rows of houses were built for the miners to live in. The first car of coal was hoisted out of this deep mine in October 1910. Production of coal increased from 1,500 tons per day at the end of two years to 7,000 tons per day by 1935.”
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
