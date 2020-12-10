Hello Barrackville!
Big sigh of relief and appreciation that our town celebration went well! There were many nice comments and expressions of thankfulness for the 2020 Christmas In Our Town activities. I want to thank my husband, Will, for all the support and help during the decorating of the covered bridge. He is always so supportive of my crazy ideas and puts the practicality into practice when planning! Thank you, Will, I will not ask you to do anything else the rest of the year!
There were many plans and versions of plans before we actually arrived at the final results for Saturday. Christmas In Our Town paid for lights and trees that, we hope, we can use again to light the bridge. Hopefully small lighting additions each year will increase the impact of the evening. We, also, hope that the power company will be cooperative and assist up with providing a power source that we may use for celebrations. The preservation and appreciation of the bridge should be a community priority. Plans for celebrations to share and highlight the town treasure should be discussed, as not every town can boast such a historic landmark.
Barrackville Council Meeting
Town Council held their monthly meeting on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. A light agenda was followed by an announced executive session. On the agenda was the planned street paving. After numerous attempts by council to contact the Stickley Corp and receiving no return call or response it to be assumed that the town of Barrackville is not on the schedule to have paving done in 2020. A motion was made by council to inform Stickley of official cancelation of paving project and return all checks to citizens that made payments toward the project. Council showed disappointment in the cancelation but have no alternative due to time constraints.
A new truck has been ordered for the sewage department and delivery should be within 3 to 4 weeks. Council and sewage will share the payment of the three-year loan. Brian Henline approached council prior to his purchasing property on Main Street, wanting to be sure that property could be surveyed and broke into lots. His business has plans to build smaller homes after mobile home removal.
Council voiced favor of the plan but will need to seek solicitor recommendations. Barrackville Council and the Sewage Department both are searching for a solicitor for both entities. The job will be posted in various media by Steven Hall. Police said they need to attend K9 training in Charleston and will have a future need to replace vest protection, Chuck Wilson will research costs and make recommendations.
Fire Chief Mike Bland reported they attended a meeting on monitoring the fire levy fund and that there will be audits conducted four times each year and all results will be transparent to the public in how funds are spent. Bland returned the company P card and suggested setting up a bank account that would give more practical allowances on spending for the fire company. Council made a motion to set up a bank account with a $1,000 limit to purchase fuel and basic company needs.
Sewage Department reported that attendance of a 40 hour class will begin in March and will be conducted in Fairmont. Work planned includes a manhole repair near the covered bridge, and the EPA requested checks on items. Councilman Josh Southern reported the Planning Commission will meet next week, and the council made a motion to accept recommendations made for the seats for the committee. Barrackville Town Offices will be closed Dec. 24-25, 31 and Jan. 1, and staff will receive holiday pay as in the past. Mayor Greathouse made mention of the recent power outage in town and shared concern of citizens need for a warming station. Chief Bland stated that the fire company is an approved warming station with bathroom, showers and sleeping cots available during a crisis. A suggestion was made to research a generator for the town building for future events and a motion was made to create an emergency response plan for the town. Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m. and council went into executive session. These are notes on the meeting and in no way are official minutes, anyone interested in attending the next meeting, it will be held, Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
Condolences
Clyde Rexford Reed Jr., of Barrackville, died Monday, Dec. 7. Rex was born in Barrackville on June 16, 1929, a son of the late Clyde and Mary Allgauer Reed. He retired after 35 years working for Bethlehem Mines at Barrackville and a foreman for Eastern Assoc. Coal Corp at Rachel. After retiring, he worked part time for the Town of Barrackville. He was a graduate of Barrackville High School, a member of the UMWA, AF&AM; Lodge No. 9 Fairmont, and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason Valley of Clarksburg.
Rex enjoyed spending time at his camp in Hardy County. Rex is survived by his wife of 70 years, Colleen Wood Reed; three sons, Gary Reed and his wife Janny, Bradley Reed, David Reed and his wife Deborah; grandchildren, Erich and Kim Reed, Jonathan Reed, Natalie and Luke Campbell and Ashley Reed; great grandchildren, Colton and Carter Campbell and London Reed; and special family member, Josephine Shumaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, James Reed and sisters, Ann Negie and Irene Scott. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barrackville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186, Barrackville, WV 26559.
Church services
Barrackville United Methodist Church and Monumental United Methodist Church continue to meet in the parking lot every Sunday morning for parking lot service. Everyone who attends is asked to please stay in their car. Services can be heard from vehicles tuned to 95.1 FM. Monumental service time begins at 9:30 a.m. and Barrackville UMC begins at 11 a.m.
Christmas In Our Town
A limited program for the annual festivities in 2020 was well received and volunteers were greatly appreciated! Alert me if anyone was missed so that I may include them for recognition! Signs were ordered and designed by Stephanie Bennett and Dewey Ice. The Story of Christmas was broadcast over the radio during the evening. Stockings were given out by Santa (Thank you James Furrash!) and his elves (Anita Rose, Debbie Owens, Trish Burrows and Pat Whitescarver!) the group handed out 202 stockings filled with small treasures and snacks to children who participated in the drive through. Thanks to Dollar General for the use of the parking lot. Sharon Gump and Pat Whitescarver orchestrated the event with COVID-19 restrictions with efficiency and grace, thank you ladies. Tree lighting was made possible with a tree donated by Brian Morgan and beautiful colored lights this year, decorated by Anita Rose and helpers. Street pole contest, Sara Carpenter, and house decorating contest where judged and winners notified. The covered bridge was decorated with lights and trees for the first time in its 167-year history!
Will Marple and wife were able to hang a modest light display following restrictions on the permit, no nails, screws, holes or alteration of bridge was to be made. Along with no power to the bridge, this made the process an example of ingenuity and innovation! Councilman Josh Southern graciously loaned his generator to power the lights for the evening. Many families were able to visit the bridge and have family photos taken. We hope in the future to have a stable power source for lighting and increase the time the display will be available. The evening concluded with fireworks by Larry Gregory Fireworks that were a perfect end to the event, as they were beautiful and efficiently displayed! Thanks also to the fire department and police for keeping a close watch on our town during activities. Anyone interested in volunteering for next year’s event keep in mind we start planning in August 2021! Thank you all and again if I missed any names please let me know!
Donations to Christmas In Our Town
Donations to the 2020 Christmas In Our Town event include: Chandlers Auction House, The Doyle’s, The Coleman’s, Trader Creek Stables, the Hall’s, and the Town of Barrackville. Donations may still be made toward the event. Checks may be made out to Christmas In Our Town or the Barrackville Lions Club and sent to P.O. Box 429, Barrackville, WV 26559, make a note in the memo field directing payment to Christmas In Our Town. Names may still be placed on the Memorial tree honoring citizens from the area, price will be reduced for 2020 to a cost of $10. Anyone interested in placement contact Pat Whitescarver and mail payment to the above address.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
