Good Morning, White Hall!
It’s been a beautiful week. Cold at night, but warm in daytime. A little snow, but lots of sunshine!
This is a special part of the year for me. I enjoy seeing the hills and mountains that you can’t see with all the leaves! The fall colors were gorgeous, but now we can look forward to snow. I’m not ready for it, but we are definitely getting to see some if you get up early enough.
The “Mall” is coming along. New stores, but I do wish they would pave the road into the Middletown Commons at the stoplight. It is not only dusty, but really rough. At times it’s a little hard to tell where the cars are going to turn, or go which way.
White Hall Christmas Parade
The White Hall Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Several businesses and organizations have expressed interest in participating. East Fairmont Band will be participating.
Line-up is in the Trinity Assembly of God Church parking lot. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and travel up Middletown Road to the Municipal Building through White Hall.
The East Fairmont High School Busy Bee Band and Honey Bees, along with Santa Claus, Christmas floats, and many others will be riding in the parade and will be greeting children at the White Hall Public Safety Building with gift bags. Pictures will be available along with hot chocolate.
Pet Works
Pet Works will open tomorrow. It is family owned and their hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They have healthy organic products for you pets, and cater to dogs, cats, and small animals.
Baths are available for $15 per dog per half-hour with shampoo, 2 towels, and hair dryer.
Mon Health—Marion Neighborhood Hospital
Mon Health, full service hospital, will be opening tomorrow. They will have emergency care, lab and inpatient/outpatient services, and diagnostic imaging.
They will have 8 emergency rooms, and a 10 bed hospital. It will be a one story facility on Middletown Road at the back of the Middletown Commons.
For any questions, please contact marketing@monhealthsys.org or visit www.MonHealth.com
White Hall Elementary School
Shout out to the Huntington National Bank for collecting toys for our White Hall Elementary students in need.
Shout out to Cornerstone Church for providing Thanksgiving dinners for those in need and for providing coats, hats and gloves for students in need!
Dec. 3 — Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Dec. 6 — Colasessano’s Coupons sold, delivered by PTO to the students
Dec. 7 — 8:45 a.m. 1st grade Christmas Craft
Dec. 9 — 7 p.m. Town of White Hall Parade with 4th graders participating
Dec. 10 — Way to Go Wildcats announced
Dec. 13-17 — Penguin Patch will be held in Technology Room
Dec. 17 — Way to Go Wild Cats Announced
Dec. 20 — Christmas Songs by students shared our Do Jo app.
Dec. 20 — Mrs. Jordan’s room Xmas Craft at 1:00
Dec. 20 — Board of Education Meeting at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 21 — Christmas parties today
Dec. 21 — Terrific Kids announced
Dec. 22 — Professional Learning Day/Faculty Senate, no school for students
Dec. 23-31 — Christmas holiday—No School
Have a wonderful Christmas!
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service will be hold their December meeting at the home of our secretary, Janet Rummer. The meeting will be held next Monday at noon.
Don’t forget to bring the Christmas stockings to the meeting. Thank you to our members for donating these stockings and for the children who will be happy to receive them.
Thank you to Janet, who always has a fantastic party for our club members.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements: White Hall Christmas parade is Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.; Dec. 27 meeting has been moved to Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.; Community Progress Workshop is Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
Public Hearing, Volunteer Fire Department Reports, will be followed by the Streets & Highways report, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to Consider: Camera & Door Access Policy.
New Business to Consider: Executive Session-(Personnel Contract), and Employee Contract.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
A new Blessing Box has been added at Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church on Locust Avenue near the intersection of Country Club Road. “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
