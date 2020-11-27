Good Morning White Hall!
A few mornings have been very icy, so be very careful! It sounds like we’re going to have a fairly normal fall weekend!
It was hard to believe they had five inches of snow in the mountains! We had some beautiful snowflakes, but not enough to add up.
Is everyone going crazy with virtual schooling? I would love to hear from those of you who are enjoying it! I tried to help my daughter with what they called new math! (50 years ago) I was no help at all! I wear masks, 6 foot distancing and sanitize!
My sister, Carol Sue Atha Fleming passed on over the weekend. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.
White Hall Elementary events
Dec. 1-2: Governor closes schools due to COVID
Dec. 3: Planned schools reopen date
Dec. 4: Terrific Kids for November announced for Cohort B
Dec. 7: Terrific Kids for November announced for Cohort A
Dec. 18: Terrific Kids for December announced for Cohort B
Dec. 21: Terrific Kids for December announced for Cohort A
Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Holiday
Jan. 18: Dr. Martin Luther King Day Holiday
Jan. 20: End of 9 weeks and first semester
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held Nov. 23 in the chambers at the Municipal Building, using social distancing.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and the minutes were approved.
The Treasurer’s and Financial reports were approved.
The new dump truck is ready.
The Cindy Stover, town coordinator, reported the Public Works Department is working on getting the Christmas lights scheduled to go up in the town. She also reported the council had paperwork that needs signatures for the beautification account and for the vehicle lease.
The New Business to consider; Resolution 20-997 for the Town Council to support the Public Safety Building as an Election Center with Safety Guidelines to Protect the Building was approved and the Mayor will try to get the full support of Marion County.
Final remarks were made by the council and adjournment.
Thank You
Thank you to my grandchildren, Jason and Brandy, for coming to visit with me, and peeling potatoes, turkey, and helping with everything on Thanksgiving! Hugs from my little great-grandchildren, Cayden and Harper, and all the other grands, and greats who got together with us for Thanksgiving!
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
