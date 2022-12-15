Good morning Mannington!
Only a few more days until Dec. 25 will be here and then a few days and we will start a new year. Will 2023 seem to go as fast as 2022?
The next thought is that next week the 21st of December will be here, the first day of winter. This is a day to look forward too. This maybe called winter, but the days begin to get longer, by the end of January you will be able to see a little difference. At this time of year, this is a date to look forward to seeing on the calendar.
I have not had a chance to travel a lot in town to see the lights on so many homes, but I hope to do so. The ones I have seen are really very nice and look so festive. Thank you to all that take the time to do the decorating. Congratulations to those families that have been selected as ”Merry and Bright” Holiday Lights winners.
Take care this week. Remember to check on neighbors who might be in need. Should we have bad weather, be very careful. Remember to be careful with Christmas decorations, we don’t want any accidents or fires this season. Our fire department and first responders will be there, we just don’t want to have to call them. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Shop Small
It may not be Shop Small Saturday, but you can still “Shop Small.” Think about at least stopping at local businesses to look, they might have something that you would like for yourself or as a gift. There are several businesses in Mannington that have a great selection of merchandise that would make very nice gifts. You would be supporting these small businesses and not driving to the bigger stores. The owners would all appreciate your business. Shop for awhile and then stop by BerTeas for a relaxing tea and visit with friends. They will be having extended hours until Christmas. Happy Shopping everyone.
First Baptist Christmas Eve Service
First Baptist Church of Mannington will host a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 10 p.m. This will be a service of lessons and carols ending with the lighting of each person’s candle. The community is invited to attend and welcome the celebrate the birth of our Savior. Everyone is asked to remember the “reason for the season” as they go through the Christmas Season.
East High UMC Christmas Eve Service
East High United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve Service for the community at 7 p.m. This will be a spiritual evening of lessons and carols. Special music will be provided by some well-known, folks from the area. There will be the lighting of the Christ Candle in the Advent Wreath and the evening will conclude with a candlelight service. The church is located behind the Exxon Station on Main Street in Mannington. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.
New Year’s Eve
Thank you, Ben Kolb and others that will be helping him with the 4th Annual New Year’s Eve celebration. This will include the “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop” at midnight. This event ends one year and starts the next. This celebration will be held downtown and will include events, food vendors and music. Plan to attend; this is an event that is near home and you do not have to drive and be in a lot of traffic. By attending you are also supporting a person of the community who is trying to bring entertainment to our town.
Thank You
Thank you to all who attended the West Augusta Historical Society Greenery Bazaar last Friday and Saturday. They had a successful event and were glad to visit with customer friends and new ones made as new folks attend each year. Thank you to all who helped complete orders that were received and to those who donated handmade items to be sold. There are always a wide range of Christmas items and gifts to select from for yourself or for others. Thanks to everyone for supporting this organization that is trying to preserve the history of Mannington. The organization wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas and a safe, healthy and Happy New Year.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
