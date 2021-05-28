Hello Farmers!
Happy Memorial Day weekend, or as they said in the early 1900’s, “Decoration Day.” Communities throughout Marion County came together in remembrance of fallen comrades, our friends and neighbors who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This comes 40 years after the end of the Civil War and ultimately less than a decade before the start of the first Great War. Classes were cancelled at the Normal School (now Fairmont State University) but students were asked to assemble at 8:30 in the morning to hear a recitation of “Blue and Gray,” an address by Principal Elizabeth Dickey Fleming. Each student was asked to bring a flower which would be secured and given at once to the soldiers at Meade Post to be placed on the graves of the dead. The public was cordially invited to the exercises. Assembling in observance of Memorial Day remains limited considering the celebrations we are used to pre-pandemic. While safety is important, honoring heroes shouldn’t be skimped upon. Take it upon yourself to place a flower, if even a single one, on those deserving graves this day of remembrance.
Around town and about
Lots of ladies are boasting colorful blooms around town. Eleanor Menas has one of the most beautiful orange honeysuckle azaleas you ever saw. If you’re driving down old 250 in Ireland Addition, slow down and take a gander.
Little Briella Broll, a student at Fairview Elementary, has quite the case of the icks and is enjoying accommodations at Ruby. We hope she’s better soon, that’s no way to start summer vacation. The auction of the Estate of Willie Toothman is coming up. What a collection he had. You always heard rumors growing up about what was in that garage and now that it’s come to light, I can say it truly is impressive. Baker’s Nook started their daily lunch specials up again this week. Every time I pass by it looks like someone is heading in for a treat. Let’s keep supporting them.
Yesteryear
In an editorial, May 1922, published in The West Virginian, an unnamed author spoke of a different kind of memorial that they felt needed to be addressed on Decoration Day. “In the Catholic Cemetery at Traction Park (Monongah) are the graves of fifty unidentified miners who lost their lives in the Monongah mine explosion of December 6, 1907. Decoration Day never comes to these graves because they are the “unidentified.” “No flowers for me,” says the still small voice, “because they do not know my name. Yet I am a dead hero. I took a chance and marched through the dark pass way for miles under the ground, where I worked each day with machine, pick and shovel.” All miners who work inside are heroes. Since flowers are plentiful this year, why not divide with the unidentified?” Food for thought. Then Governor Morgan was invited by Justice Taft of The United States Supreme Court to attend the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Decoration Day. Such a grand monument, and a prestigious invitation for a West Virginian to receive.
Cinnamon: A gardener’s friend?
Many people seem to be drifting to the garden these days. Whether you’ve decided to make your own backyard oasis, or you just want to add some curb appeal, it’s nice to see a revival of this hobby (dare I say, art?) While researching tips and tricks you may have come across the idea that cinnamon is actually one of the handiest friends to have in the garden. A deterrent for ants in and around the home, cinnamon also can be mixed into your child’s sandbox to keep the pests away. You can also use cinnamon as a rooting agent just as powerful as willow water or hormone rooting powder. Simply dip the stem of the cutting into the cinnamon, plant it and watch it flourish.
This also helps to prevent the fungus that causes damping-off disease. It also works with slime mold and deterring mushrooms in planters. Take advantage of cinnamon fungicide control by making a cinnamon spray for plants. Stir some cinnamon into warm water and allow it to steep overnight. Strain the liquid through a coffee filter and put the results into a spray bottle. Spray the stems and leaves of affected plants and mist the potting soil in plants that have a mushroom problem.
NMHS news
Congratulations Husky Tennis on their great achievement, Regional Champs! Talented thespian Alyssa Batson was named the 2021 recipient of the High School Theatre Award from The Fairmont Arts and Humanities Commission. The woman behind the creativity, Ms. Josie Plachta was awarded for her contribution to theatre education. Congratulations to the Girls Track Team on their 1st place finish at the Rush Invitational. Rylee Delovich was the recipient of the High Point Award. Taylor Hess took 1st in the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run, Rylee was 1st in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter Hurdles. The 4x 200 meter relay team of Hine, Parker, Delovich and Masters and the 4x800 meter relay team of McIntire, M.McGinty, Hayes and Hess also claimed 1st place finishes. A Mandatory Parent Meeting for all band/dance students is scheduled for June 1 from 6-8 p.m. If you have a student currently or coming into the program, please make plans to attend. Congratulations to Delanie Talkington who was named the Field Commander of the North Marion Band. Delanie is an honor student and will be a senior during the 2021-22 school year.
NM lil Huskies football and cheer
Sign ups are underway for any child ages 5-12 who is interested in cheering or playing football this fall. Practices are held at the Nick Saban Memorial Field in Idamay. Registration information can be obtained via email orangeandblackfootball@gmail.com and don’t forget to follow them on social media for updates as well. Please have a copy of their birth certificate, insurance info, and $50 registration fee. Coaches are desperately needed. Parents who want to volunteer/coach please ask for a form and bring your driver’s license. Age qualifications go by their age as of Aug. 1, 2021.
Church news
The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Patrick’s will meet next week and hope that all women of the Parish can attend. Stop by Thursday, June 3 in the St. Patrick Parish Hall at 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus will meet at the same place on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask. Many of the area churches are now open and having in-person services. If your church has anything going on from fundraisers, revivals, vacation Bible schools, and special services, please let me know. We’ve had several people asking to be kept informed of church news throughout the area.
Summer food program
Marion County Schools will offer summer 7-Day food boxes delivered to your door this summer. Students under the age of 18 are eligible and must not be participating in another summer food program. Boxes will be delivered weekly to the address you have provided through Aug. 18. Sign-ups can be completed at the Marion County BOE website, www.marionboe.com, registration begins June 1 and ends July 19.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Shawna Minnear, Melissa Angelucci, Tracie Scott, Ali Arcure, Alisha Coto, Clarence Triplett, Aaron Johnston, Adam Elliott, Joseph Laskarin, Makayson Martin,Summer Fleeman, Athena Sturgeon, Shannon Barber, Dede Feltz, Clarence Triplett, Jerimiah Spears, Bob Root, and Shawn Doty, who turns the big 4-0.
MCPARC playground program
The MCPARC Playground Program is coming back to Farmington, with some operation adjustments, just in time for the start of summer vacation. Multiple playgrounds and community centers throughout the county are participating, and starting July 5, ours will be one of them. The four week program provides free lunch, activities, field trips and much more for those children ages 6-12. They also encourage teenagers to volunteer as junior counselors for the duration of the program. No registration is required, simply stop by the sites on opening day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Operation will run from July 5-31 and anyone with questions should contact the MCPARC office directly at 304-363-7037.
Final thoughts
Our offices will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. We will be back in Tuesday-Friday of this coming week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can still reach me via email at scummons@timeswv.com, on social media, and by phone at 304-367-2527 here at my desk. As always, you’re welcome to pop in the office or mail things to P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555. Everyone have a safe and happy Memorial Day!
