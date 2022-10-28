Farmers, I have a life hack for you.
Two words: Pumpkin-hand mixer (well, two items but three words) It’s all the rage from WV Native Jennifer Garner to influencer and everyone’s favorite Mom, Babs from the popular site brunchwithbabs.com. Step 1: When carving your pumpkin don’t cut around the stem. Start from the bottom! That way you can easily slide it over top of your candle or other light source each evening. Step 2: (and this is the most important), cut it open and then take your hand mixer and go around the inside of the pumpkin. After a few minutes, take your scooper and the seeds will magically come out after being loosened by the mixer. I never would’ve thought of this! Step 3: Carve a face on ol’ Jack and remember to smear some Vaseline on the cut areas. This will help keep him preserved a little longer from drying out. Step 4: Cinnamon and spice keeps everything smelling nice. The heat from your candles does magic things to a pumpkin if you sprinkle your favorite fall spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, all spice, ground cloves, etc. inside. How’s that for a great tip?
Saving the Music indeed
A big congrats to North Marion and Mannington Middle Band Director Matt Morgan who was the recipient of $40,000 in free instruments thanks to the VH1 Save the Music Fall 2022 Tour and with help from WV Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith. This is a huge opportunity to help grow not only the middle school’s program but North Marion’s as well. Financial burden is a big reason why kids cannot participate in programs like band. Hopefully, many students will take advantage of this great opportunity. Speaking of saving our music programs, North Marion’s Husky Marching Band will be off to Charleston tomorrow morning to compete in The 2022 West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship at Laidley Field. Forty-three bands have competed in the series and are eligible to win prizes, and North Marion is the only Marion County band to have participated. Drumline will also be entering into a drum only event and we wish all of our musicians from Husky Country the best of luck. They’ve been preparing for weeks and receiving points and accolades, even making history with their award winning dance team consisting of Anna Smith, Captain (who took the field in a complete leg brace after injuring herself during practice last week.), McKenna Boone, and Zoey Moore, as well as Drum Major, Gavin Arnold. Wish them the best, farmers. It’s an honor just to take the field! Remember, they’re representing you.
Around town
Early voting is open at the Farmington Community Building. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the next two Saturdays. Baker’s Nook started their Fall/Winter Hours on Oct. 20. You can stop on Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.with Saturday Hours back soon. If you need catering or special orders, someone is available daily to help you out, just give them a call. Check out their social media and their sidewalk sign for posts about Lunch Specials for the week each Tuesday. Happy Anniversary to Donald & Stacy Carpenter.
Trick or Treat Times
Here is your complete rundown of Trick or Treat times for this Halloween. Oct. 31 Monongah, Fairmont, Mannington, and Rivesville, are all from 6-7:30 p.m. Also on Halloween night will be Barrackville and Grant Town 6-7 p.m. Fairview will be Trick or Treating on Oct. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Farmington will have our traditional festivities starting at the Fire Department at 5:30 with treating concluding at 7:30 p.m. There’s also a Trunk or Treat in Monongah sponsored by the Monongah Police and Fire departments Oct. 29 from 4-7 p/m/ followed by a Halloween movie inside town hall.
Birthdays
A very Happy Birthday to Cassi Poster, Karen “Bootsie” King, Jonathan Toothman, Larry Mahaney, Mikala Mays, Elijah Miller, Janna McClung, Carla Ferrell, Monica Carper, Sherry Petrucci, Eleanor Menas, Autumn Sherry, Ryan Woody, Trish Conner, Ashley Davis, Lisa Straight, Devon McDade, Jan Laskarin and Brittany Shutler.
Yesteryear
How many of you have heard of or visited the witch’s grave at Highland Cemetery? Perched atop a hill and off a rural gravel road is a little white church called Highland Chapel. Its adjoining cemetery is surrounded by sparse trees and beautiful headstones dating from the 1860’s to today. Inside the chain link fence is the grave of Serilda Whetzel, 1842-1909. Miss Whetzel, by all accounts seems to be a single lady (most definitely called a spinster in her day) who lived to a nice age of 67 and was in her early twenties through most of the Civil War. Who knows, perhaps her beau went off to battle and never returned causing her to live a life of solitude. Maybe she wasn’t interested in marriage or she didn’t conform to society’s pressures to become a wife and mother. Maybe this is why people thought she was a witch? Not knowing if she was labeled a witch in life or merely in death, I can’t say what legend surrounds her, only that the interpretation of her headstone has caused most of the controversy. For instance, hers is the only stone facing in the opposite direction of all others in the cemetery. To be fair, it looks like it’s also fallen off its base and been reattached (rumored to have happened multiple times and each time it’s fixed, vandals will remove it until it’s facing the opposite way again. Dark magic or people with too much time on their hands for mischief?) Her stone also has a stairway etched into it, not uncommon as many had similar depictions of the steps leading into heaven. Of course, if you stand at odd angles the steps look to be descending elsewhere. Again, is it really evil work? Then you have the “eyewitness” accounts of the witch accompanied by a male companion seen dancing in the yard. Believe it or not, according to the Fairmont newspaper in May 1905, she passed at her brother Wesley’s home above Fairview and was buried in her family cemetery. Census reports showed she came from a large family, numerous nieces and nephews among her descendants and quite a few still live in our area today. Could you be kin to the Highland Witch? Regardless, if you take a trip to her resting place, leave some flowers and be kind. It’s worth the drive and is on the same road as the No. 9 Mine Memorial on Flat Run (or come in from the Crossroads side above Fairview).
News from the North
NMHS Cheerleading tryouts for basketball season are next week, Oct. 31-Nov. 2 from 3-5 p.m. in the gym. See coach Kesling or Wilfong for an athletic packet. Congrats to the State Bound girls Cross Country runners, Taylor Hess and Addie Elliott. I’m very excited that it’s almost opening night for North Marion Theater. They’ll perform one of my favorite Shakespearean plays on Nov. 3. Tickets to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are $5 and doors open at 5 p.m. These thespians are the best and it’d be a shame not to show up for one heck of a show. The Marion County FFA took off to be a part of the National Horse Judging with their very own team. They competed in horse evaluation on Wednesday and Thursday in the team scenario.
School daze
Fairview Middle’s Halloween Dance is tonight from 6-8 p.m. in the school gym. Should be a spooky time. Down the street at the Fairview Fire Hall, the Elementary school is having its own dance at the same time. If you didn’t know, today is Report Card day around Marion County. Talk about scary. It might be a good time to remind everyone that Fairview Middle offers homework help Monday-Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. There is bus transportation.
Easy Cinnamon Roll Bread
I’ve been looking all over for a good cinnamon dessert and I think this one is a winner. You don’t even need a mixer, it makes its own unique swirl as it bakes. You’ll need 2 c. flour, 1 tbsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 egg, room temperature, 1 cup of milk, 2 tsp. vanilla extract, 1/3 c. sour cream. For the swirl you’ll want to measure out 1/3 cup of sugar, 2 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tbsp. butter, melted and cooled slightly. Finally, the glaze is simple with just 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 2-3 tsp. milk (as needed for consistency). Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter or spray a loaf pan. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Set aside. Whisk together the egg, milk, vanilla and sour cream. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture, stirring just until combined. Pour into pan. Stir the Swirl ingredients together. Drop by tsp. on top and use a knife to swirl it a couple of times into the batter. (Don’t over mix it). Bake for 45-50 min. or until the center tests done with a toothpick.(If you don’t know what that means, call your Mamaw). Remove from the oven and cool for 15 minutes in the pan before removing from the pan and cool completely on the rack or on top of a tea towel. Make the glaze by whisking the ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth, adding a dab of milk at a time until a good drizzling consistency is reached. When the bread is completely cool, drizzle the glaze.
Final thoughts
Be careful out there while performing your tricks and treats, Farmers. Most importantly, don’t eat too much candy! You can contact me at scummons@timeswv.com or call the office at 304-367-2527. Happy Halloween!
