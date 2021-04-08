Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a great Easter weekend. Some folks were able to get together with family that had not gathered with almost a year, still being careful. Someone said it was like Christmas and Easter together.
The weather made a really nice day, spring flowers were blooming that I was not sure would be there with the cold weather we had. Of course, the cold weather was not a good thing for Magnolia trees this year. We did get to enjoy them for a few days and trees that I saw were beautiful even though the blooms were not completely open. A very few folks had already been mowing the grass, but I saw that several had mowed in the last couple of days. It is that time of year again. There are a few events and openings happening and maybe Mannington will be back to a little more normal as spring brings new growth. The nice days and warm weather are welcome, only it will bring much outdoor work.
I hope everyone has a great week. Remember to take and wear your mask as you go in public places. We are asked to do so and we are not finished with this virus even if we have been vaccinated. Take care this week and stay safe.
PSD Water Quality Report
In compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments, the Mannington Public Service District has prepared an Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. The report explains where your water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to standards set by regulatory agencies. The report is available on the PSD’s website as of March 25 at manningtonpsd.mystrikingly.com or at tinyurl.com/mpsdccr. The report will not be mailed to customers; however, copies are available upon request. If you have any questions concerning this report, contact their office at 304-986-1010.
Pizza, sandwich, salad sale
The Fairview Fire Department will host a pizza, sandwich and salad sale April 10 from 3-6 p.m. at its dining hall. They are taking phone-in orders only at 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. Those picking up orders are to enter through the side door by the town hall above the big sign, and leave by the kitchen door. Social distancing and masks are required. The proceeds from this event will benefit the volunteer fire department.
Remarkable women
In March we heard of many remarkable women, heroes, women who have made a difference or changed lives of others. There are remarkable women everywhere and that is true here in Mannington also. Yes, they are in the medical field, first responders, teachers, mothers, caretakers, and just everyone who cares. There are way too many to name. Thank you for all that you do. There are those who are no longer with us also that have paved the way for those of us today.
One such woman was Dr. Phoebia Moore who was born near Mannington in 1872, on a farm with her parents, three sisters and a brother. She attended a one room school, then a city school and then on to the near by normal school preparing to teach. He father did not think women needed a formal education beyond basic education. She felt that medical school would provide her more “freedom and satisfaction” than teaching. One of the problems with her plan was that women were not allowed into medical school. Then in 1898, the university announced that women would be admitted to take classes and she decided to study medicine.
When West Virginia University opened medical classes to female students, a few girls did register. “The 33 boys in the class were resentful and tried to embarrass the girls by speech and acts. All the women, except Miss Moore dropped out, but as she explained later, her desire for a chance to study medicine was too great to allow prejudice and persecution defeat her.”
Miss Moore’s comment was, “They didn’t know I had grown up on a farm and cold take a lot. Both at the University and at Bennett Medical College in Chicago, where I completed my medical course after studying at the University, the boys at first made it rough for me, giving me the dirty jobs. But I just ignored them and did the work, and pretty soon they were my friends.”
Miss Moore earned money to pay for medical school by teaching. Medical school at that time only had a two-year curriculum. It is thought that during her time as a student she may have had to take time away from her studies and taught school to make money to pay for medical school. She received her M.D. in 1903 and began to practice in Mannington. A well known physician in the area did not think she would last very long.
She did not just practice in her office. There were poor road conditions and wet, cold weather, she did not have a car to travel to homes. She traveled horseback in the early years, not side-saddle, but astride the horse, and in good weather, she used her buggy. After a few years she was riding in a Model-T Ford and even when neither could take her all the way she would walk the rest of the way on foot.
At that time many folks could not pay their bill to Dr. Moore but they were cared for just the same. They may have also been in need of clothing or shoes, Dr. Moore was known to help in getting other items they needed. Even at one time taking off her shoes, giving them to her patient and returning to town in her stocking feet.
It is not completely clear when she started to practice but she delivered a baby in 1902. She may have been just working assisting a local physician or maybe there just wasn’t anyone else there. Records show that she graduated medical college in 1903. She was teaching school in Mannington when she helped save many books for the library of the school when it burned in 1902.
A reception was held for Dr. Moore in March of 1952 for her 80th birthday. Her friends wanted to give her a gift and asked what they could do to honor her, and request was “the establishment of a Premature Baby Room at the Fairmont General Hospital.”
She was forced to limit her practice after health issues in 1948 and a few days after cutting the ribbon to open the Fairmont General Hospital Annex in April 1953 she was admitted to Fairmont General as a patient where she remained until her death in June 1953.
Dr. Phoebia Moore left her estate to help others in the area. One such trust was set up for the Mannington High School Library to purchase books. It was felt that her interest in library books for the students came from when she helped save books in the library in the 1902 fire.
She was remarkable for believing in what she wanted to do and worked to her goal and then went on to help others in many ways other than just medicine. She cared for many in the area and became well known and respected by other doctors who sent patients to her. She was truly a remarkable woman in her time and helped women who would follow her into the medical profession.
This information was taken from a book by Arthur C. Prichard, “An Appalachian Legacy Mannington Life and Spirit.” Chapter 15, The Doctor Wears a Skirt. Published in 1983. Check the Mannington Library if you wish to read this book filled with information about Mannington. Some very good reading.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information.
