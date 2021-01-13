Good Morning Rivesville!
This message is for Rivesville garbage customers:
Garbage will remain at two days a week until further notice. The public meeting will be held before the council meeting being held Feb. 2.
Hope everyone is well. I don’t know about you but I feel like the month of January is going to fly by.
I would like share that Relay for Life has about 22 DNR calendars left. If you didn’t get one yet and you’re interested please let me know, I will make sure you get one. The proceeds from these calendars go to the Relay for Life survivors dinner. Let’s get these sold and give the survivors a dinner they deserve!
It’s that time of year, Girl Scout Cookie time.( I swear we just did this, lol.) Be sure and let your favorite Girl Scout know what kind of cookies you would like. This is such a good fundraiser for the girls and it teaches them lessons about planning, speech communication, management, and finances also. If anyone is interested let me know, my favorite Girl Scout Madi is selling. Give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Don’t forget the drive-thru soup lunch being held by the Knights of Columbus located on Mary Lou Retton drive this Saturday, Jan. 16 from Noon-3 p.m. or until sold out. The soup offered this week is a quart of Stuffed Pepper with a loaf of round bread for $10. I’ve been told this is a very popular soup so you may want to call 304-534-8696 and reserve your meal. Mark your calendar for Saturday January 23 when the lunch special will be vegetable soup with round bread. I don’t know about you but I love when someone else does the cooking.
Once again I apologize for not having much news, hopefully that will change in the near future.
I would like to wish the following folks a very Happy Birthday:
Jan. 12, Frank Loughery(my brother) love you; Jan. 13, Allison Smith(my daughter-in-law) love you; Jan. 13, Johnna Martin; Jan. 15, Cris Kisner Stewart; Jan. 16, Thelma Freeman; Jan. 17, Tina Caputo; Jan. 18, Susan Keener; and Jan. 18, Amber Conrad.
Hope everyone enjoys their special day!
Please send me any news you would like to share, I look forward to it.
Remember, if you can’t be anything be kind.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
