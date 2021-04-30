Weekend well wishes to you, Farmers.
I’ve been busy planting pepper plants that we bought from the greenhouse up the road at the Marion County Technical Center last weekend. They’re open and have an impressive selection of plants from veggies to flowers. The prices are right but supporting our local programs is well worth what you pay.
Kasey and her green thumb were very eager to select some prime plants from local nurseries. Any excuse for that girl to get her hands in the dirt! We’re also excited to see a small gathering of orchard bees (thanks Tonya for letting me know what they are!) in our bee box on the porch. They’ve been busy buzzing around each evening. But, what I’m most excited about was the arrival of my Little Library. It’s been a dream of mine for a couple years now to put a free library in our yard. I always thought Anna Lynch’s old house would’ve made a fantastic library right along Main Street before it fell to such ruin. I’ve been busy painting and making it ready but I’m excited to say that within the Main/Mill and Railroad Street block we will now have a Blessings Box, a WiFi hub for students, and a free Little Library.
The sky’s the limit, Farmers. We’re bettering our community with resources for all ages. What’s next? Community garden? Who knows! All I can say is that I’m excited for the little things that spring has brought. We’re blessed in the heart of Marion County.
Spring Cleanup Day
Mark your calendar for next Saturday, May 8, the annual clean up day in town. This year two open top dumpsters will be provided at Petrucci’s Garages from 8 a.m. until full. Please no tires, TVs or computers and other electronics. Must be a resident in town limits to use.
Around town
Fresh eggs were placed in the Blessing Box last weekend thanks to wonderful citizens helping other citizens. Hummingbird feeders are going up all around town. So far no luck on mine or out No. 9 at the Priester’s residence or around Bev Pitek’s house, but Trish Belton Ford said she’s got one so far. I do have eggs in the nest in our pear tree. Things are flourishing in Farmington. Two black angus cows were taking a tour of the East Run area this week. Hope they made it back home before dark. They were getting a lot of delicious remarks on Facebook. Marsha and staff have been busy fulfilling orders while they’ve been making adjustments to the bakery. If you have a moment, please look up Baker’s Nook on Facebook and look at all the beautiful designs and decorations. Not only does she create some lovely cakes but she also makes catering trays and other assortments.
Yesteryear
The revival meeting held at the Homewood Church by the Rev. L. W. Peters of the M.E. South Church at Farmington was showing a growing interest in May 1922. Weeklong services gathered large crowds when Rev. Peters preached an excellent sermon using the theme “The Wages of Sin is Death.” The newest Charlie Chaplin super production, “The Kid” will be shown here. It’s a full feature length running six reels. It was also “clean up week” on May 3, 1922 in Mannington with city officials urging residents to get rid of some of the unsightly spots of the city for their health and appearance. I wonder if they had any canoes in the water that week as well? A number of cases of measles were reported in neighboring Monongah. Doctors had been making house calls tending to the sick. Farmington’s Seniors were busy with production preparations for their class plays. It was mentioned in several columns that Farmington and Fairview were among the top area schools to have such handsome auditoriums for such programs.
Windows for Sale
The Mannington Middle School PTO is selling the windows from the old Mannington High School during the city wide yard sale tomorrow, May 1. Approximately 200 windows are available in various sizes from 2 pane to 12 pane and ranging in price from $10-50. If you’re interested in owning a piece of history, head over and grab one as they are first come first served.
North Marion news
An outstanding victory for the lady’s basketball team down in Charleston. Karlie Denham led the way in scoring 29 points in the 80-47 win over Hampshire County. The girls will play this morning in Charleston and everyone should send their love and support because a win will solidify their place in the Championship game tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. Good Luck girls! While we’re discussing state tournaments, Husky Country is proud of Brody Hess and Hunter Kuhn! Both had strong showings in the State Wrestling Tournament, placing second. Good Luck to the Boys and Girls Track teams at their meet tomorrow at Spring Mills. Seeing some tennis action are both boys and girls teams at home vs Frankfort and Keyser starting at 11 a.m.
Fairview Diner and Bakery
Open interviews will be conducted today at the new Fairview Diner and Bakery from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. They will be hiring servers and prep and line cooks for those interested. Please bring a resume or job history with you. We’re glad that things are moving right along for Michelle and her staff. If anyone has any Fairview sports memorabilia, old team photos, pics outside the school, jerseys, or any old photos around town that they would like to see hung on the walls, they would love to have them.
Birthdays
Very happy birthday wishes go out to Cindy Brooks, Patty Menas, Dave Ice, Polly Mijcynoiz, Frankie Witt, Becky Brown, LaTosha Smith, Susan Buckhannon, Carolyn Pasko, Patrick Dunigan and Jase Hibbs.
Congratulations
Although her brothers and sisters have shown lots of celebration on her recent graduation, I thought the community should be included in congratulating Brandi Devault on her completion of nursing school. She now has the letters R.N., after her name. Brandi’s brother Derek said it best in his congrats all the way from sunny California. “Let me just take a minute to brag on this amazing woman. Not only did she graduate nursing school during a pandemic, via distant learning, while sitting in her car in a parking lot where she could get good WiFi and while raising two boys... she did it with high honors and was awarded outstanding student.” We know she’ll be the best nurse and a blessing to all her patients. So happy and proud of her!
Little League action
Farmington B-Ball will be in action tonight at 6 p.m. in Wadestown against Wadestown. They will play again on May 5 at 7 p.m. against the Gators in Mannington. C-Ball teams will play tomorrow at 7 p.m. on our homefield against Wadestown Yellow and again on the 4th at 7 p.m. against Monongah Red, also at home. Come out and support your local Little League teams!
