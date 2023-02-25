“A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”
Proverbs 15:1 NIV
Many years ago, I remember reading the popular book by Robert Fulghum, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” While some saw Fulghum’s work as naïve and trite against the backdrop of a world with very complex problems, there is a sort of respite in revisiting, however nostalgically, the simplicity of childhood, childhood relationships, and a child’s emerging social skills and interactions.
There is a kindness and decency in early childhood that, unfortunately, gets modeled out of us by the time we leave elementary school and stays with too many of us throughout life.
In our age where partisan and social tensions are so high with neighbor against neighbor — fueled by unending hours of siloed and curated media that perfectly suits and reinforces how we want to see the world and which gives us a steady diet of performative outrage — it is easy to lose touch with our basic humanity and see “the other,” whomever that may be, as dangerous or the enemy. This incivility seems to be at almost epidemic levels.
Diversity of human experience is not new, nor is complexity, or conflicting visions of how society should order itself.
Our time may not be even any worse than at other times in human history in this regard, save for the fact that information can now spread around the world to anyone and everyone in mere seconds. What is different, at least in my lifetime, is the general lack of civility in our society.
Rudeness and crassness are seen as engendering strength and virtue. Charity and kindness are relegated to the weak. Not only does this challenge what the Gospels reveal as the demeanor, nature, and witness of the life of Christ, the writer of Proverbs captures the wisdom of functional social interaction and engagement: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Proverbs 15:1 NIV).
Could it be that our very tones are ratcheting up the heat in our public discourse?
Such an appropriation of this Biblical civility does not mean that we do not hold convictions, or views, or even have disagreements about them. What it does call us to is to allow for disagreement without being disagreeable.
In a free society, coercion toward any particular ideological vision is never acceptable. We must debate, engage, seek to convince, and otherwise promote healthy civil discourse. We must realize that we win some and we lose some, not threaten to burn down the whole house when we do not prevail.
For believers and disciples of Jesus, the path toward transformation and a better world lies not through the reform of our neighbors, but through our own thorough surrender to the claims of Christ over our lives. The key is always about letting God change me.
This is the starting point of a redeemed world and a more civil and descent society.
