Hello Barrackville
Eastern Bluebirds are back!
Connie down on Saxman commented on seeing an Eastern Bluebird recently. My husband and I have also been seeing one up on Bryan almost every evening. The bird has a round belly, long wings, and short legs. Its black bill is short and straight. Male eastern bluebirds are easily identified by their bright blue heads and wings. Females sport duller colors, with grayish heads and backs and bluish wings. Both males and females have a rust-colored throats and white stomachs. In the past, they have declined seriously in many areas with loss of habitat and loss of nesting sites. During recent decades they have been increasing again, undoubtedly helped by birdhouses in many areas. Take some time out and enjoy the sounds and sights of nature. The fireflies or lightning bugs are out in the evening, too! What a magical sight they are!
Barrackville Clean Up Day
Town of Barrackville clean up day will be one day only June 20 from 9 a.m. to Noon or until the dumpsters are full. Construction dumpsters will be available for disposal of unwanted junk at the former No. 7 mine property. We will not accept: hazardous household chemicals, oil, oil-based paint, batteries, pesticides, computers, televisions, tires, fertilizers, air conditioners. This service is for the residents within the town limits of Barrackville only — no Business only residential. Proof of residency is required and will be enforced. Note: Recyclables such as paper, plastic, steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the recycling drop-off behind the Barrackville Post Office.
Condolences to family
David Lee Gooden Sr., 77, of Barrackville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, at his residence. He was born in Fairmont on November 24, 1942, a son of the late Frederick David Gooden and Vivetta May Summerfield Gooden.
David is survived by his loving wife, Emma Jane Gooden of Barrackville; three sons, Richard Bryan of Barrackville, David Lee Gooden Jr. and his wife Amanda of Ashdown, Ark., and Scott Gooden and his wife April of Shinnston; daughter, Teresa Gooden Coburn of Fairmont; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey, Matthew, Tanner, Luke, Candece, Brandon, Aiden, Kayla, Scottie, and Ryan; nine great-grandchildren; five brothers, Harold Gooden and his wife Sandy, Tom Gooden and his wife Shelia, Eldoris “Boo” Gooden and his wife Linda, Danny Gooden, and Robert Gooden and his wife Cindy; six sisters, Elsie Ford, Mary Ann Lipscomb, Vivetta “Sis” Carter, Robin Harper, Rosie Crocker, and Elsie “Pickle” Mathany and her husband Lynn; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marion County Starts Smart
There will be a countywide backpack giveaway for students K to 12th grade that is open to children attending a Marion County school. Applications must be postmarked by July 16. Watch the Facebook page for more details. Mailing address: Marion County Starts Smart In., P.O. Box 2055, Fairmont, WV 26555-2055.
Yard Sale
There will be a Yard Sale on Pike Street at the old video store Friday Noon-4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Other yard sales may be in operation this weekend, please be careful on the side streets and watch out for children and walkers!
Contact Me
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.