Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. Now we begin getting ready for fall. The fair is over, school will start soon and there are even signs of the changing of the seasons. There is a tree behind our house that has some red leaves early every year and others that the leaves are falling at this time. Some flowers are starting to fade, we know that soon it will look even more like fall.
Last week was a very busy week for many area folks. The fair celebrated 90 years as an organization. We wish to say thank you to all who are part of planning and seeing that everything is ready for the week. The rains did not hold off as all had hoped but still most everything went very well. The mud made walking very uncomfortable, but we have not had a wet fair for several years. I hope everyone had a good time and enjoyed attending this annual event. The 2023 fair is already in the planning stages even before the 2022 fair had began. Thank you to all for helping or attending.
Farmer’s Market
The Women’s Club Farmer’s Market will open as usual this week at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Trader’s Alley behind the Mannington Elks building. Each week you do not know for sure what will be for sale at the market. Fresh garden produce is still available at the market each week. Fruits, vegetable, crafts, homemade soaps, eggs, kettle corn and more are usually available. It is a surprise each week. Stop by and support the Women’s Club and the vendors who are set-up for business. Set-up begins at 8 a.m.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
If you have been thinking of getting rid of some books that you no longer use, think about donating them to the Friends of the Library Book Sale. If you would happen to have a lot, then bring a few at a time. You might want to check out what other books they have for sale. Is it time to start thinking about a collection of books for your winter reading? You just might find some very interesting reads. The book sale is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please do not just drop books off at the front door when the book sale is not open.
Library Notes
It is time for school to begin and activities have slowed down until students are settled in school and then there will be new programs starting. Story Times will be planned and registration will soon be announced. Then activities will also be announced for different age groups later in the fall.
Cover2Cover Book Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 18 to discuss “The Obituary Writer: A Novel” by Ann Hood You may pick up a copy of the book at the library and then join the discussion group. Pre-registration is required.
School starts
If you do not have children who will be returning to school next week, please look out for those children who will be starting the 2022-23 school year. If you are driving in an area when children maybe waiting for the school bus please watch for them, they may not be as careful as they should be and could step onto the roadway. Remember when the buses are running early in the morning or from 2:30 to about 4 p.m. you could come upon a stopped bus and need to stop. Be thinking of this as you are driving. Please think and drive carefully and safely. Thank you to all drivers.
Used tire collection
The 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9-11 a.m. is the collection time for used tires that need disposing. There will be a trailer at the old water plant near Mannington. This is open to Marion County. A great way to dispose of old tires that are just around your property.
Check on neighbors
The weather may have changed and will not be so warm that neighbors might be in need of some help, but we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather-related help that someone needs. There are falls and illnesses that can cause them to be in need of help — sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
