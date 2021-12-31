Good morning, White Hall!
What a fantastic Christmas. It definitely didn’t seem like winter, more like spring.
I hope everyone has had a fantastic week and an even better New Year’s weekend.
It sounds as if the weather will be changing now and getting back to winter.
Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box!
Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service will be having their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 3 at the meeting room behind Munchies at the Middletown Commons at 1 p.m.
The lesson leader will be Claudia Holbert. The lesson will be Aging with Adventures and Travel Tips for Seniors.
Thank you to Janet Rummer for the great Christmas party and meeting at her home.
Lunch will be served by Munchies, our local restaurant at the “Mall”.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
Town of White Hall
Unfortunately we have identified confusion in previous letters sent out, and we apologize for any confusion regarding the letters you have received about new services being offered from Mountain State Waste, and we would like to clear this up.
Your account will not automatically be set up with Mountain State Waste, and you are NOT being forced to switch services. You have the choice to stay with your current provider or switch to MSW. If you do not wish to switch to our services, you will NOT be charged a fee by MSW.
If you are interested in switching to MSW, please call in your request for service at 866-679-2776 or 304-269-2776.
MSW provides a reliable service at a lesser cost and we would very much like to partner with you and the Town of White Hall to keep White Hall looking beautiful! The Town of White Hall supports MSW in their efforts to keep weight limits of trucks to a minimum and saving streets from premature damage.
Again, we apologize for any confusion. Just to be clear, if you have signed up for services, your services will continue with your current provider with no additional fees charged by MSW.
If you would like services with MSW, please call us to set up an account. No accounts will be automatically setup or no services provided until you call to create an account with MSW.
The telephone numbers for Republic Services is 304-366-8900, and Waste Management is 805-522-9400 or 304-926-0448.
White Hall Elementary School
Monday, Jan. 3 will be the first day back to school after a fantastic Christmas holiday.
Jan. 3: School resumes after Christmas break
Jan. 7: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 14: End of first semester
Jan. 14: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 17: Holiday
Jan. 21: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 24: Report cards go home
Jan. 24: IReady Diagnostic window opens
Jan. 28: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 31: Terrific Kids for January announced
Community Progress Workshop
On Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. the White Hall Town Council will host a Community Progress Workshop at the White Hall Public Safety Building, at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. It will be open to the public.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
