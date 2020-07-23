Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone is doing alright and able to stay in out of the heat. I think often of those folks who have to work in heat like this. Please take care of yourself if you do have to be out. Also, check on your neighbors who may not have a way to stay cool. They just might need some help. Remember your pets too, they may need some extra water or even a cooler place during the heat of the day. Be careful this week, take care of yourself and those around you. Stay Safe.
Highland Church Homecoming
And another event must be canceled! The annual homecoming of Highland Church, located near Fairview, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. Regular Sunday morning worship services are being observed beginning at 9:30 a.m. complying with COVID-19 guidelines.
Mannington Refuse Rate Change
Mannington residents are reminded by Mannington Refuse that the rate per month, starting July 1 through December 2020 will be $20.60.
Mannington District Fair
It was previously announced that the 2020 Mannington District Fair had to cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus. So, we are asking for folks to produce a virtual fair. We would like to have pictures — not just old ones — that can be used online during the week the fair would have been held.
Each day of the fair, using the dates of Aug. 3-8, would have a different theme. Examples might be the parade, Demo Derby, favorite entertainment, did you plan to bring your horse or other animal to the fair, best dressed animal, do you have pretty flowers around your home, vegetables in your garden, the list of categories will have more information next week. So, start looking through pictures and also think of taking pictures of animals that you are proud to let others see. Do you have some very nice garden vegetables, a nice patch of corn, (that the wind did not blow down). Flowers at one time were so interesting and beautiful under the Community Building, many folks have some very nice flowers around their homes and pictures of those would be great to help show off a person’s green thumb.
This year we may not be able to have the actual fair, but we still will be able to remember past fairs and give others the enjoyment to see what we are proud to exhibit. We do not have long to get this project ready, so start now looking or taking pictures of today, so that others may enjoy too.
Thank you to the community for your help and keep checking the web site for ideas and categories that you just might have something to pass on. If you have pictures that you would like to send, please send them to johcar48@frontier.com If you have a memory of the fair that you would like to send that would be great.
We would like to have something for folks, even though we can’t get out, to enjoy and remember. Memories can be a lot of fun and, this way, it will feel as if the fair was not just forgotten.
So, send us your memories. The week of the fair you might want to check to see what pictures are posted and who just might be in them.
Memories of the Mannington Fair
This was news published in The Fairmont (W.VA.) Times, Dated Sept. 18, 1950.
“The horse and pony races held for the first time this year at the Mannington District Fair proved to be one of the most popular features of the fair.
Winners of the final races held on Saturday were Judy Harley of Farmington, first, and Marvin Hayes, second, in the horse race.
The pony races, Jack Thorne riding a pony owned by Tom Fisher took the first race with Edward McCullough pacing second and Frank Michael, riding the Hinerman, pony came in third.
The second race, Curtis Michael, riding a pony owned by Bill Michael, came in first with Jim Fisher joking an animal owned by Bob Digman taking second place, Jack Hayes riding another Hinerman pony placed third.
The third race was won by Wayne Thorne with Russell Hardway on a pony owned by Charles Hudson placing second. Bill Thorne, riding a animal owned by Shorty St. Clair took third place.
Hoover Michael took the fourth race with Patty Odell placing second and James Hayes riding a pony owned by Burton White winning third. The fifth race was won by Bob Jones on an animal owned by Hoover Michael with Ed Anderson riding Vern Richardson’s pony to second place, Roy Anderson took third place on a pony owned by Shorty St. Clair.
In the sixth race, Perry Thorne won first place with Don Fortney placing second and Duane Wetzel riding a pony owned by Shorty St. Clair took third place.
The final race for bid ponies, Jack Thorne took first place with an animal owned by Tom Fisher and Curtis Michael came in second on Bill Michael’s pony. In the finals for medium ponies, Hoover Michael took first and Bob Jones came in second.
Hoover Michael took first place in small pony final with Patricia Fisher riding an animal owned by Shorty St. Clair placing second. Don Fortney came in third.”
Hope you enjoyed this look back. Yes, there was a race track on the Mannington District Fair Ground.
Another Memory
From the Fairmont Times Newspaper August 1954
“Fair Sponsors Find Horses still Attract Many People”
“The automobile may be here to stay, but the officials of the Mannington District Fair, which runs from August 24th through the 28th, have learned that horses still attract a lot of people. This year’s exhibits of both draft and riding horses will be better than ever.
The addition of the two new permanent pavilions to the Fair plant was made with the idea of better horse shows in view. Not only easier access for the patrons but better facilities for exhibitors has been accomplished. Stock will be keep groomed to the peak of appearance in the new pavilions.
As the Mannington Fair has grown show space has become more and more of a problem. This year, the horse pulling contest has been moved to the west side of Buffalo Creek where an adequate area has been graded and permanent lights have been installed. This year the contest will not be crowded for time and more people will be able to see them. Pearl Freeland, is in charge of the pulling contests and he is still taking entries.
There was so much interest in the amateur racing program last year that a considerable sum has been spent on improving the race track this summer. Racing will be kept on the pure amateur level as has been the practice in the past. J.C. Fisher and Pearl Freeland are in charge of the races and they are planning a wide variety of races. Sulkey races will be featured if there is sufficient interest. A fair deal for the horse and rider and good racing for the patrons is the object.
Ponies have been prominent in the fair every since the first fair was held in Traders’ Alley, and they have been given room in the new buildings. Judges have told officials of the fair many times that the Mannington Fair has the largest number of ponies on show of any fair in the state. Boys and girls bring their ponies from far and wide. A young visitor to the Mannington Fair can always get a ride on a pony. There will be a pony race each afternoon on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dick Fisher supervises the pony races and he holds up the same principle for ponies as for horses, a fair deal for the pony and rider and good race for the patrons.
Negotiations are underway for a riding and jumping show for one day of the fair, but they are not complete.”
I hope to have several more articles over the next few weeks of the Mannington District Fair over the years.
Farmers Market
The Farmers’ Market is doing very well. If you have not attended, it is held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Trader’s Alley, behind Mountaineer Florist. There are fruits and vegetables available and some produce from local farmers. Crafters are also coming and have a variety of items for sale. There are also those who bring sweet treats for sale and they are very enjoyable. The market is sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club and they would like to invite you to attend, so come and see what is available and just enjoy getting out for a little while.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
