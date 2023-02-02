Barrackville, West Virginia, a town so rich with pride.
Nestled in the rolling hills, with history by its side.
From coal mines to civil war, its story has been told.
And the people here are strong, with hearts both brave and bold.
The air is crisp and clean, the skies a brilliant blue.
The people here are friendly, with a spirit that is true.
The beauty of the countryside, with fields of green and gold.
Is a treasure that’s been guarded, since the days of old.
The town is small and humble, but its roots run deep.
And the memories that are made, are ones that people keep.
From the church on Main Street, to the park on the hill.
Barrackville, West Virginia, is a place that’s standing still.
So come and visit this town, with its smile so wide.
And you’ll see the joy in living, that’s found here side by side.
For Barrackville, West Virginia, is a town so full of grace.
And a treasure that’s been waiting, to be seen in every place.
Written by Chatgpt (artificial intelligence.)
Snowball Dance
Barrackville School will sponsor a Snowball Dance, Feb. 10 for Barrackville students only. Dance for elementary students is from 5-6:30 pm. The middle school dance is from 7-9 pm. Admission is $5 at the door, there will be concessions available, and dress is casual.
Valentine Dance
The Barrackville PTO will sponsor a Family Valentine’s Dance on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. for students & families of Barrackville, cost will be $5 per person. More information will be released closer to the event.
Town Council Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the town hall on Pike Street. The Planning Commission will present the Comprehensive Plan for review to the council and next step is for Council to formally adopt the plan. The Planning Commission will present abandoned buildings and zoning for discussion. This meeting is open to the public, please attend if you are interested.
Mark your calendar
Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., the Barrackville Covered Bridge Society will meet in the Barrackville community building. We will begin talking about what our next steps will be to preserve our covered bridge. Also, we will begin planning for the 2nd Annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival that will be on June 17. All are welcome to these meetings. Reach out to Cari Casuccio (caricasuccio@gmail.com) if you are wanting to help but unable to attend the meeting(s)
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
