Mannington is ready for Octoberfest, the scarecrows are hiding in the corn stalks and many other decorations are in place downtown. Scarecrows are the theme again this year. If you have not been on Main Street for a few days, three buildings are gone. Three structures near what was Main Street Trader’s have been demolished. Clearing the way?
You just don’t realize how much dust there is in our walls until you see a house torn down, clouds and clouds. Something like that makes for entertainment for those who like to watch. Several folks were off to the side just watching the buildings come down.
The weather is supposed to be nice for several days, maybe a time to just be outside. Maybe getting ready for fall and then winter. Just be careful if you are doing outdoor clean-up. Remember your neighbors just might need a little help. Everyone needs to be careful and stay safe.
Octoberfest
This is the big weekend, 36th Annual Octoberfest in downtown Mannington! The event has moved back to Market Street. It was cancelled last year but an October Market was held and it was in Trader’s Alley.
This year will see vendors and food vendors set up the way it has been for many years. They are saying the street will be full! Let’s hope that any space left will be full of those folks coming to visit and make purchases.
The Octoberfest will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the official opening ceremonies in front of the Moose Lodge. Entertainment will get under way at 11 a.m. with His Royal Blood, a wonderful Gospel group, Yesterday’s Moments will follow with a fantastic rendition of all kinds of music. Al Anderson and his Rockin’ Soul Review will entertain beginning at 1 p.m. and Yesterday’s Moments will return at 3 p.m.
Topping off the afternoon will be kid’s talent. So, come in for the entertainment and then stay to support the younger folks as they try their best.
There is a wide range of crafters and vendors planning to attend. This is a time to get that special item for yourself and for others. Come hungry, as there is to be a lot of food available. This may be a time for a meal or maybe just dessert, but you will find food to enjoy. Come join the fun.
Demolition Derby
Attend the Octoberfest in the morning and then plan to attend the derby for an evening of fun and “mayhem.” The “Mayhem in Mannington” Demolition Derby will take place Saturday, Oct. 2. Presented by Thomas Motor Sports and will be held at the Mannington District Fair Ground. Registration for the derby is from 2-5:30 p.m. and the derby begins at 6 p.m. The classes are full size modified, full -size stock, compact modified, compact stock, mini and a kids power wheels class.
General admission is $10 per person (includes the driver), Entry fee $25 and pit passes $10.
All participants and spectators are required to follow all safety guidelines and procedures. For information, please contact Thomas Motor Sports at 304-889-3256.
Ruth Ann Musick’s Ghosts (Mannington)
The Mannington Public Library is getting ready for Ghosts! Come and join Francene Kirk from the West Virginia Frank & Jane Gabor Folklife Center for an evening of ghostly story telling, creative drama and literature on Monday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. This will be held outside (weather permitting) in the lovely gazebo area of the Mannington Public Library. We will explore three different types of ghosts and enjoy a beautiful fall evening. This is open to all ages with participation encouraged for some acting!
Parents: Bring your children at 5:30 p.m. for a Monster Bookmark craft before the storytelling!
Gun and Cash Bash
There are still tickets available for The Great Buffalo Creek Gun and Cash Bash planned for Saturday, Oct. 16. This event is to be held at the Mannington District Fair Grounds. Doors open at 11 a.m. and drawings will be held every 15 minutes, starting at noon. There are only 1,000 tickets to be sold. The donation is $30 per person per ticket, $20 for a guest.
The proceeds from this event will benefit the Mannington District Fair and Mannington Fire Department. Must be 18 years old to purchase tickets. Photo I.D. will be required upon entry. Meals and beverage will be available by 12 noon.
Tickets may be purchased from any Fire Department Member or from Fair Board members. Also, stop by the Fire Department building on Monroe Street, as there is often someone there, in the early evening.
Plan to help support these two organizations of the community, they give support to the area and help protect our homes.
City Clean Up Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Fall Clean--u-Up Day on Saturday, Oct. 16. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. (close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full.
This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection.
However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed.
Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residency. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
The Fairview Fire Department will be holding a pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 3-6 p.m. You may dine in or carry out orders will be available. To place an order for pick up please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. This is a handicap accessible building. All proceeds benefit the volunteer Fire Department. Masks are suggested. Plan to support this group fundraiser, let someone else do the cooking.
Book Sale
Are you thinking about getting books for the winter reading? That is a hobby of many folks and they start to plan for the months that it is cool and they don’t want to go out so much.
The Friends of the Library organization may just have the titles that you would enjoy. The book sale is open each Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
They have paper back and hard cover books available and some look like they have not been opened. There are many different subjects as well. This book sale benefits the Mannington Public Library.
They will also be open during the Octoberfest. Plan to stop by if only to look.
Thank You
Thank you to all of the folks who helped with clean up in the area. Many folks have old tires stored and just do not know how to get rid of them. Well, recently there was a solution to some of that problem.
A tire collection was held at the Mannington District Fair Grounds and we are glad to report that Mayor Lora Michael stated that 2,700 tires were collected. These tires are no longer an eyesore along roads, or in a creeks and not just stacked up somewhere.
Thank you to those folks who took the time and energy to gather them up, and bring them in for collection.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information.
I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday.
Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
