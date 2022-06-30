I don’t know why after 30 years I am thinking of my Aunt Bessie’s cheesy chicken legs and thighs? I dubbed it “Sloppy Chicken” as there was no elegant way of eating this concoction. Basically, take chicken legs and thighs, dredge in flour and brown in a skillet for 3 or 4 minutes. Place in a casserole dish and cover with cream of mushroom soup and chunk Velveeta cheese on top. Cover and bake 45 minutes to an hour or until juices run clear after piercing, bake longer if the pieces are larger. I remember my aunt bringing this to reunions in a big old roaster, remember the ones you could roast a 20-pound turkey in, and she went home with an empty container every time! Takes me back to a time when I didn’t care about calories.
Barrackville Yard Sales
Multiple family yard sale at 504 Rice St. Friday and Saturday and at 805 Saxman St.
Vacation Bible School
Bethesda Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School on July 10-13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Bring the family to enjoy a picnic to kickoff VBS on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the church pavilion. A construction themed VBS, “Concrete & Cranes: Building a Foundation on the Love of Jesus,” includes crafts, recreation, Bible study, and worship will make for a fun-filled, faith experience.
Barrackville open house workshop tonight
The Town of Barrackville has been developing a comprehensive plan for the past year that will direct future development and detail high priority projects. The comprehensive plan includes recommendations for future growth plan and will be available for the public to view at an open house workshop June 30 at the Barrackville Lions Hall, 716 Pike St. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and can drop in anytime from 6-7:30 p.m. for a few minutes or stay the full 90 minutes.
The priority projects address a variety of issues and concerns raised by residents and municipal officials throughout the planning process. The plan will allow community leaders to focus on the implementation of these priority projects that will enhance the quality of life for Barrackville residents. Meeting attendees will be asked to help prioritize projects that they think are the most important in the future success of Barrackville. For more information, please contact Christy DeMuth, WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, 304-293-4614 or christy.demuth@mail.wvu.edu
Barrackville Town Council
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be Tuesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. New council members are to be sworn into office. Please attend to welcome the new members.
Grant Town Fireman’s Festival
Grant Town Fireman’s Festival will be July 16 from noon-9 p.m. Games, demonstrations, a craft show and Marion County Humane Society will be there. Costume pet parade at 4 p.m. Cake walks, food, music with Doc Rock 1-4 and Bryon Six Six and DJ Dauntless 6 p.m.
Lions Club news
The Lions are still alive in Barrackville. Please support this great organization by purchasing a straw broom. They also have a small selection of toy mops and brooms. Regular brooms are $13 and the extra heavy industrial size broom is $16. Please contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5888 for more information on brooms or how to join this great organization. The Lions Community Building is available for rent, call Pat for availability and to schedule, rental is $75.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
