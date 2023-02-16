The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be on Saturday, June 17 this year!
We are excited to have another festival in town. The committee has hopes and plans that the festival will grow each year if we continue to have the event. There are many great ideas that have been discussed, an art exhibit, a race, a cemetery walk, sharing more history, reenactors, a host of great educational things. But, we need help.
We have a very small core of folks who started the festival and carry out all the planning and work of the day. We pull in spouses, kids, in-laws and anyone we can to help during the day of the event. It is a lot of work, but ‘many hands make light work’ as the saying goes. If you have a minute to help with the set-up or clean-up, can make some phone calls, run errands, anything, please contact us or come to the meeting. You will get more of a reward out if volunteering then it benefits the town.
Covered Bridge Festival meeting
Join us for the next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. We will meet at the Lions Community Building. Please attend the meeting if you can help in any way. There are many small jobs that don’t take a lot of time and commitment so if you have any time to help, please attend the meeting. Thanks to all those who show up time after time!
Prayer breakfast
A Men’s Prayer breakfast will be held at Bethesda Baptist Church Feb. 25 beginning at 8 a.m. Churches associated with the WV Baptist Convention will meet on this date statewide. All men are invited and are encouraged to attend this event of prayer and fellowship. If needed, call 304-288-3264 for additional information.
School news
Remember, no school next Monday, Feb. 20.
For sale
For sale a two-year-old gentle neutered potbelly pig. Raised with kids, dogs, chickens, and rabbits. Call or text 304-365-1400.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.