The wedding last week was absolutely beautiful! Beautiful bride and handsome groom. Fall theme with beautiful fall flowers and one of my favorite parts was that the bride chose a Thanksgiving dinner menu. This had to be my favorite wedding dinner by far. The cake was pumpkin with cream cheese icing. It came out pretty well if I do say so myself. Although the estimate of icing was totally off in calculation. After research it is estimated that the three bowls of extra icing can keep in the freezer for about three months. Good to know. Just in time for pumpkin roll season.
Town of Barrackville Job Opening
Barrackville’s Sanitary Sewer Department is looking for a billing clerk. It’s a part-time position that pays $12 an hour. The ideal candidate will have two years experience in both customer service and billing. The position is located at town hall at 716 Pike St.
Wesley “Pete” S. Staud
Wesley “Pete” S. Staud, 87, of Fairmont, passed away on Sept. 20 at the Stonerise of Clarksburg Nursing Center. We wish his family our condolences in this time of loss.
FVFD fundraiser
A pizza, sandwich, and salad sale will be held at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 3-6 p.m. Eat in or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to order. Handicap accessible. All profits benefit our volunteer fire department.
Christmas In Our Town Meeting
Barrackville’s Christmas In Our Town celebration is Saturday, Dec. 3.The next planning meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Limited space is still available in the craft vendor area. Contact Cari C. at 304-476-5421 for more info. The Chili Hut will be at the Barrackville United Methodist Church pavilion and other food will be available. Festivities are tentatively slated to begin at 5:45 with the laying of the wreath at the memorial wall and the lighting of the tree directly following, the parade will begin after the tree lighting. Fireworks to follow the festivities with a start time to be announced. Help is still needed so if you have some time or a talent and feel you can help, please contact Sharon Gump or Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558. The committee is looking for a Mary and Joseph to walk in the parade so if you feel the urge to participate, please contact Pat.
Correction!
Correction on the spelling of Blaike Hepner’s name! Sorry for the error. Congrats anyway!
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
