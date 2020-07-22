Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying this beautiful summer weather we are having.
News from the Town:
I just wanted to share a few tips about the procedure of garbage pickup, the weight limit is 40 pounds per bag, 5 bags per pickup twice a week, Tuesday and Friday unless otherwise indicated. Garbage must be bagged and tied, town workers have a right to refuse those who do not comply, bags must be at the curb unless by some reason other arrangements have been made.
Absolutely no yard waste will be picked up, this includes grass, brush, leaves, tree limbs etc. No out of town garbage is to be brought to a residence in town or to be put in the packer at any time, if someone is caught doing this, or allowing it to be done, they will be fined. The Town of Rivesville Garbage Ordinance is available at Town Hall if anyone would like to review it.
Water Customers
Starting in August, any customer past due two months or more will have their service terminated if arrangements have not been made to take care of past due amounts. The mayor and council understand there are a lot of problems financially for many people at this time, when bills aren’t paid that makes issues for the town because they can’t pay their bills. Hopefully everyone will do their best at getting things taken care of.
The Town of Rivesville is looking for someone to clean the Rivesville Community Building on a contract basis. For more information, call the town hall at 304-278-5301 and leave your name and number with the town clerk.
I would like to share that a new organization has been formed, ‘Main Street Rivesville’ is a nonprofit organization with the goal to provide fundraising activities to support the needs of the Town of Rivesville. A website is being created for activities and news posted by Main Street Rivesville. The first organized meeting will be held on Sept. 8 at the Rivesville Community Building at 7 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend,and get involved in the organization and plan things for the town.
The officers are President-Frank Moore; Vice President-Paul Cross; Secretary-Noelle Kolb; Treasurer-Sherry Andrews; Member-Michelle Bradley
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog sale on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., hot dogs, chips and cold drinks will be available. Once again, there will be no coming inside, signs will lead you in the direction to place your order. If you have any questions, call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540, hope to see you there.
I would like to share First Aid Fox’s Den is now open 7 days a week with food specials everyday: Monday-2 hot dogs- $5.50; Tuesday- Pepperoni Roll- $8.25; Wednesday- Bacon Burger- $6.75; Thursday- Steak Hoagie- $11.25; Friday- Fish Sandwich- $7; Saturday- Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie- $10.25; Sunday- Pulled Pork Sandwich- $7.25. Their new summer hours are Monday- Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Noon- 6 p.m. The FoxTrot special sweet treat for the month of July Is the Red/White&Berry Sundae. Stop by and see them.
Rivesville Parent & Youth Organization
It is with deep regret the organization will have to cancel their rabies clinic that was planned for September. With everything that is going on, the veterinarian doing the clinic does not feel comfortable at this time. If things change in the future, the public will be notified.
I’m pretty sure several residents in the Rivesville area have visited the Paw Paw Park at one time or another, it’s a beautiful little park that offers a covered picnic area, bathrooms, basketball court, ballfield, playground items for the little ones, just a very nice place to bring your family and enjoy. Well the park can’t run by itself and with the organization not receiving any funding and not able to have the few fund raisers they usually have to help maintain, I’m asking if anyone would be willing to make donations to help keep the park going by making a donation to help them out. They have insurance to pay, grass mowing, water & sewer bills etc. If you can find it in your heart to help them out, please send your contribution to Rivesville Parent & Youth Organization, P.O. Box 305 Rivesville, WV 26588. Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated.
There is still time to rent the park for any special occasion you may have coming up, birthday parties, reunions,graduation parties etc., you can contact Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642.
Birthday Wishes:
June 22, Meagan Coburn; June 23, Barbara Dorsey; June 28, Dee Dee Duncan. I hope each of you has a good day.
Condolences:
Terri Massey and her family and friends on the loss of her husband Gary.
To the family and friends of Barbara Bradley.
Judy Broadwater and family and friends of the loss of Judy’s husband Larry.
To Evelyn and Amanda Floyd on the loss of their son/husband and to their family and friends.
There are many thoughts and prayers with these families at this difficult time.
I would like to thank those who may have taken the time to say a prayer for my son, he received some excellent news last week, he still has a tumor in the esophagus but it has stayed the same, the biopsies that were done came back negative for cancer and showed nothing had spread and the cancer that was in the stomach is now gone and nothing but dead tissue! He’s not out of the woods yet but this is sure a better report than he’s had in awhile. We appreciate all the prayers and hope each of you will continue to pray. God Bless!
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Everyone be safe and look out for each other.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
