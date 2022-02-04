We had a fantastic Groundhog Day! Hopefully we’ll have a few more days we can enjoy the sunshine.
Things are happening at the Middletown Commons. Soon Apple Annie’s will be opening, others in the future, Spa Oasis, Agnes & Alfred Children’s Boutique, A & K Clothing are just a few.
The back of the Commons looks so different than it did this time last year. Drive through and see how much and how everything has been updated and changed.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Cassie Jo Holbert. Cassie will be 20 years old on the 7th.
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service will have their monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m., at the Conference Room at the Middletown Commons. It is located behind Munchies.
The lesson will be on Danske Dandridge, West Virginia farmer, wife, and 19th century mother. Members will learn who she was, the importance of her poetry and how her story can inspire us all. Patty Connor will be the lesson leader.
The CEOS Club members will also get 80 bags of Valentine donations ready for the members of the Veterans Nursing Home in Clarksburg for Valentine’s Day.
Lunch will be served by Munchies, our local restaurant at the “Mall.”
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
White Hall Elementary
Special Thank You to our PTO for purchasing supplies for our PBIS Celebration for the students.
Feb. 8: 100th day of school
Feb. 8: March 18 ELPA 21 testing for English language proficiency
Feb. 9: 101 day celebration in First Grade
Feb. 11: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 14: Young Writer’s entry due
Feb. 14: Happy Valentine’s Day, snack and Valentine card Exchange
Feb. 15: Traveling dentist visits White Hall, Students need permission, which was sent home
Feb. 17: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 18: Professional Learning Day
Feb. 21: West Virginia Cardiac Project for Kindergarten and 2nd graders. Students need to return form for permission
Feb. 21: Board Meeting-Purple Star School Award Presentation at 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 22: 2nd Grade Day! Celebrating 2-2-22
Feb. 22: Math Field Day! Good luck to Will Fullen and Ione Huffman, Special Thanks to Terri Strand for being our Math Field Day teacher
Feb. 25: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 28: Terrific Kids for Feb. announced
Thanks to our PTO for the dinner they provided to the teachers for Parent Teacher Conference night.
Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box. Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
