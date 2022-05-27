Good Morning!
What a wonderful week, even though we had some evenings with rain. Rain today, and Saturday only 10% on Sunday, then 80 and 90 degree temperatures.
Good news. Apple Valley Road has been patched. Holes big enough to damage a tire are gone. Please be aware that there is a lot of traffic on the section from the golf course to the road (where all the potholes are) to Boothsville, and it is hard to pull over to pass. We also have a lot of walkers.
Please be careful at the new stoplight. The lane for turning right from Walmart, now has people going straight ahead, and the left turn lane now can go straight ahead. Be aware until the lanes are painted to show which direction they are for.
Three Rivers Festival
The Three Rivers Festival will be held at Palatine Park in Fairmont, May 26-28. There will be fireworks, carnival, midway parade, pepperoni roll eating contest, car show, wood carvers, photo contest, strongman demonstration, fireworks on Saturday, and free nightly entertainment. For more information, wwvthreeriversfestival.org
White Hall Elementary
May 27: Way to go Wildcats announced
May 30: Holiday, no school
May 31: Terrific Kids for May announced
June 1: Check report cards for accuracy
June 2: Last day for students, Report cards go home, Final PBIS Celebration
The Summer SOLE program will be held June 21 thru July 13, (excluding June 17, June 20 and July 4).
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building.
Council member Kristine Mason opened with Pledge of Allegiance, with Bob Wotring leading prayer and Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour opened the meeting at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns: Karen Mayhorn said she is concerned that Belinda Drive needs to be patched soon or it will need to be repaved, and some patch work could be done so it is not caving-in in spots. Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover, will check Public Works Supervisor Cameron Michael and Town Engineer Brad Pigott, to see what can be done and to see where it is on the paving schedule. Mayhorn also spoke about her concern for the school traffic in the evenings, and would like to see if an officer can direct traffic in the afternoons. Police Chief stated he would speak to his officers, and they would take care of the problem. Town Coordinator Cindy Stover will check Public Works Supervisor Cameron Michael and Town Engineer Brad Pigott, to see what can be done and to see where it is on the paving schedule.
The May Treasurer and Financial reports were approved.
Communications and Announcements: Ridenour reported Spring Fling had a very good showing, and Town Coordinator reported we had five vendors for the first Farmer’s Market. Ten vendors are already signed up for the June 17 Farmer’s Market. West Virginia farmers and vendors only, who wish to participate in future Farmer’s Markets can contact us for more information.
Municipal offices will be closed on May 30 for Memorial Day.
The Town of White Hall will also hold an Unclaimed Property Event on June 9 from 3-7 p.m. This event will free to the public. There will be representatives from the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office will be there to assist with unclaimed property searches and to help fill out the claim forms.
Police Department: Police Chief Guerrieri reported multiple drug arrests in May, as well as multiple shoplifting arrests and car wrecks. The Chief also will have the final stats for May at the June 13th meeting. He also reported five trips to the regional jail so far this month.
New Business to Consider: Town Coordinator Cindy Stover presented budget revisions to town council. She reported an increase to the revenue of $47,055. She also moved some of the expenses for the different departments to get ready for the end of the fiscal year. There may be another one next month after she sees how this month ends. The revisions of the budget were approved.
Consider to submit Litter Grant: Town Coordinator presented the application for the Litter Grant for 2022-23. The town is requesting $1,500 to pay for half of the Town’s Spring and Fall Clean-up days. A resolution authorizing an application for a matching fund grant for litter control was passed.
Final Remarks: Treasurer John Jacobs asked for an update on the completion of the Main Town Sign.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported that they started to dig out for the conduit for the sign, but ran into rock. They have contacted contractors. She also messaged Mayor Michael today, and as soon as he is feeling better, there is a couple of options to discuss. Hopefully this week Public Works can start to get the rest of the area cleaned up.
Treasurer John Jacobs stated he has heard some complaints about the Walmart intersection being backed-up all the time now with the addition of the new Middletown Commons entrance.
Recorder Charles Mason stated that Lavender Lane is in dire need for repair and has water running down it all the time. He would like to see the Town Attorney, Trey Simmerman take the next step to resolve the issues with the easements. He would also like to have Public Works clean out the grates along the road.
Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour agrees with the recorder that something needs to be done with Lavender and Garnet. He would like an update on the Vietnam Event Wall coming to White Hall this August.
