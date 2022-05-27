Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.