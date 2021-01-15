Isaiah 1:18 “Come now, let us argue it out, says the Lord: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be like snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.”
Such a week that was and such a week that lies before us. We know and we don’t know. Our faith is challenged and questioned. We are praised and condemned for speaking out.
But the question remains: Where can we reason together? Where can we overcome the deaths, the mistrust and violence? With pandemic deaths reaching an all-time high daily with unavailable beds and space at hospitals, refusal to wear a mask, practice social distancing, or care about other people’s liberty, who speaks in coming together to deal with this virus?
Perhaps, the real question is who is listening? Who will speak for us now in an age of misinformation that led to our Nation’s Capitol being sieged by domestic terrorists, who wanted to take the law into their own hands.
Where can scripture and history help us? Let’s begin with The Book of Isaiah. The basic theme of the book represents listening to the Lord, reasoning together and condemning sin in various ways. (Isaiah 1:2, 10-17; 5:8—24) Coming together is proclaimed as good news in the nation’s capital of Jerusalem, “in returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and trust shall be your strength (Isaiah 30:15). Maybe we should hear these words from the Lord in our Nation’s Capital next Wednesday.
As I thought about scripture and these events of the week to come, I couldn’t help but remember the Presidency of Lyndon B. Johnson, who assumed this role on Nov. 22, 1963 following John Kennedy’s assassination. The many challenges he faced that threatened the nation’s psyche, heart and soul were enormous: The Civil Rights Struggle, the War on Poverty, the Vietnam War. He was very insistent on this scripture as a guide.
As a former Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate, he recognized this imperative and using the Bible as a unifying force, rather than a dividing wedge. As President, his three closest clergy friends appeared to be Billy Graham, Southern Baptist Convention; George Davis, Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church Minister of the National City Christian Church, Washington, D. C.; and Schneider W. Wunibald, Roman Catholic Priest of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Stonewall, Texas.
He was sincere in bringing people and groups to the White House to discuss differences and listen to the various voices around the table. As a result, America survived some of the deepest divides in our country. The Civil Rights Act was passed; a major tax cut was initiated, Medicare and Medicaid were created. And germane to West Virginians, The War on Poverty received funds to create the Appalachian Regional Commission, new roads and bring about economic development.
Today, the example of Lyndon Johnson and Isaiah’s words should lay upon our hearts. Let us consider coming and reasoning together. Let us begin by confessing our own shortcomings, as we work to overcome our prejudices and biases, individualism and racism; religious intolerance and feelings of supremacy. Let us begin to affirm our brother and sisterhood for each other in attitudes and practice, whether with the pandemic or in religious worship and belief. Come, let us reason together, says the Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.