Good morning Rivesville.
I hope everyone is well. As I am writing this column I see there are 42 days until spring, I hope they go smoothly regardless of what the groundhog said.
A little news from the town:
On Friday, Feb. 11 everyone is invited to the Rivesville Community Building from 6-7 p.m. to meet the new Chief of Police, Lemon Simpson. Let’s all come out and make him feel welcome.
I’d like to remind everyone that Council meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Community Building and the Main Street Rivesville meetings are the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Community Building. Come out and get involved in your town.
The town is sending out messages via your cell phone so please make sure Crystal has your correct number. This will help you be alerted to water line breaks, a change in the garbage pickup etc., the town number is 304-278-5301.
Speaking of the town, I’d like to once again encourage folks to be kind when it comes to town workers. I know we all like for our garbage to be picked up when it’s supposed to be, to have our roads all cleared etc. We have to remember there are only 2 guys trying to take care of our town and I think they are doing a great job. How about telling them “good job” when you see them.
Rivesville Elem/Middle will hold their PTO meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10 in the school cafeteria at 6 p.m. I hope folks will attend. The PTO has many plans for the future they will be working on and I’m sure they would welcome any help and new ideas.
I’d like to send out congratulations to all the kids at REMS that made the honor roll especially my granddaughter Madison (Madi) Smith who is in the 4th grade, everyone keep up the good work!
The Ram family is proud of 6th grader Evin Robbins for his performance at the county Spelling Bee. Evin is the first alternate for the Regional Spelling Bee. Good job!
WFMS softball signups for girls grades 6-8 from WFMS, Rivesville Middle School and Fairmont Catholic. For those interested, you have until Feb. 15 to signup. For more information, call Coach AJ Seipp at 304-244-9012 or Coach Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010.
Rivesville Youth Baseball signups will be held at the Baxter Fire Department today from 4-7 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 1-5 p.m. If you have any questions call Joe Ford at 304-692-6003 or Jodie Matheny at 304-657-0784.
Don’t forget the pizza, sandwich and salad sale that will be held on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Fairview Fire Hall from 2-5 p.m.(note the time change for this day only). Go get your favorite food to enjoy during the big game. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-443-1905.
There will be a drive-thru Breakfast at the Knights of Columbus on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.. the breakfast platter includes eggs, biscuits, home fries, fresh fruit cup and a choice of sausage or bacon. The cost is $10 and all proceeds benefit Fairmont Catholic School.
The Fairmont Clinic retirees will hold their monthly luncheon at Say Boy Restaurant on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. For any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4892.
If you would li8ke to order Girl Scout cookies give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Happy birthday
Riley Michael turned 5, Shirley Layman turned 90!, my niece Elyssa Loughery Hibbs(love you) Eraina Gower, Carla Ware. Eddie Smith
Sharon Tennant, Whitney Merrifield,Dolly Cole, Alison O’Dell, Michelle Barrett Toothman Blair Speicher. I hope your special day is blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Judi and Hugh Morris who celebrated 50 years and Judy and Eddie Smith who celebrated 56 years. Wishing both these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Next week I will have some events listed that will be coming up in the future around the county so get your calendars ready.
If you have any events or information to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids. Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
