Good morning, Mannington.
I hope everyone has had a great week. There was some bright lightning and loud thunder Monday evening. Not really normal for this time of year. Someone had said that there were daffodils in bloom. So, Sunday I did see some in full bloom and most will be gone before Easter. These are always considered Easter flowers. Someone said that they saw so many crocuses in many places. Just feels that it is way too early. Wednesday, we welcomed the month of March.
The color is beginning to appear on trees, bushes and flowers and it will be good to see the signs of the change of seasons when we are outside. Take care, remember to check on your neighbors and take care, stay safe.
Lenten Luncheon
The Annual Lenten Luncheons, sponsored by the Mannington Ministerial Association have begun. The theme for this year is “Above All.” The next Lenten Luncheon will be held on Thursday, March 2 at noon at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. A light lunch of soup will be served and a short devotional will be provided. The lunch for the on March 2 will be provided by the United Methodist Churches of Mannington and the devotional will be given by a member of First Christian Church. The community is invited to attend. The luncheons are held each Thursday at noon during the Season of Lent. The next luncheon will be held on Thursday, March 9 with the First Christian Church serving and the First Baptist Church will provide the devotional.
Congratulations
We want to say congratulations to the North Marion High School girls basketball team as they were named Sectional Champions last week when they defeated Oak Glen at home. Good luck to these great young ladies as they move on in the playoffs. Keep up the good work and your great sportsmanship.
Historical Society
The next monthly meeting will be held March 13 at the Wilson School Museum at 7 p.m. Miss Janet Cunningham will present the program “History of Mannington Schools.” All members are welcomed as is the community at large. We will have programs each month with refreshments.
There are many activities coming up and plans be being made for a handicap ramp at the Round Barn, a quilt auction, yard sale and several other events. Dates and times will be announced soon.
The board and volunteers are responsible for keeping our wonderful museums going financially. We appreciate all those who help us by attending our events! We will begin having tours on Sundays from 1:30-4 p.m. The opening date will be announced very soon.
Ham, Bacon and Egg Show
The Marion County FFA members have spent countless hours preparing their exhibits for this show and sale, which takes several months to prepare for. It isn’t just a show and sale. It is also the hours they put in at home raising their animals. The pigs are butchered and then the students prepare and trim the meat before it is cured. They also raise the chickens, collect the eggs and then grade them to try to have the most perfect dozen eggs. It is not a one night, but several months-long endeavor. Students learn how to produce food for themselves and their family and one day you just might be consuming food that they have grown. Help support this local agricultural organization.
So, mark your calendars for the 22nd Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon, and Egg Show, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center. The Buyer’s reception begins at 6:30 p.m.
You may attend in person to make a bid and invest in furthering the students’ education and their supervised agriculture experience. If you cannot attend and would like a Consent to Bid Sheet, contact FFA Sponsor John Postlethwait at jpostlethwait@k12.wv.us or call 3904-986-3590.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
