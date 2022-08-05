Good Morning, White Hall!
It has been a great week. A little bit of everything, rain, humidity, high temperatures, but we also had some beautiful sunshine.
Beverly CEOS
Our members of the Community Educational Outreach Service Jeanie Conley, Janet Rummer, Vickie Crandall, Claudia Holbert, and Judy Maple got together several times to work on donation articles.
The handmade articles will be donated to organizations, several of those are Boo Bears, Cancer Hats, Lap Blankets, Care Clothes and Crocheted items. Thank you to all the CEOS clubs who work hard to help others in our community.
Tax-free weekend
West Virginia is having a Tax-Free Weekend on clothing on Aug. 5-8. For more info, visit the West Virginia State tax Department website.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the White Hall Blessing Box is at the right side of the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who are in need of items, are welcome to help themselves.
White Hall Town Council
White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael, will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet which must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements:
The Vietnam War Memorial will be in White Hall Aug. 4-8. Don’t forget the Community Music Event Aug. 27 from noon-10 p.m. Family Fun Dog Days are scheduled for Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. with lineup at 6:30 p.m.
Councilors will then hold a public hearing and hear reports from the Volunteer Fire Department, town committees, including Streets & Highways, Wage Review, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer. Then, they will consider Unfinished Business, including budget revision No. 3 followed by final remarks from the Council.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a number, email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
