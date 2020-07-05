Someone must ask the questions that face our present situations and society.
Yesterday, we celebrated our nation’s 244th birthday. Those long ago founders could never imagine the state in which we find our nation. Most statistics reveal that in a presidential election, only between 40 and 45 percent of registered voters actually vote. In some localized primary and general elections, a higher percentage of absent voters exist.
Our leaders are usually chosen by a minority of citizens while the stay-at-home majority pretend to care about freedom and equality rule. Although it can never be, I have often said that, in a democracy, if every registered voter would be required to vote, I would never worry about the outcome.
So many questions are prevalent in our present democracy dilemma, and many seem realistically unanswerable. How in the wide world did we get to our present chaos in so many differing areas? It would seem that most thinking that really matters must first be run through a political advantage evaluation that many times does not include honesty, character, betterment for all, and just plain truth.
The word politician, in its purest form, should mean service to all. The position and word have been dragged through the mud, by many, so much that they are considered unsavory and self-serving. A life of sincere and honest political service is a very difficult career that has been so tarnished, few young people would ever choose it.
Some of the questions that I ask myself sadden me while causing me to often have periods of strengthening and reassuring my lifelong patriotism. During the legitimate demonstrations that have evolved into anarchy, why in America are law enforcement officers ordered to stand and observe buildings and businesses being destroyed as they turn their heads?
Why are very small angry groups allowed to take over city blocks? The pot must have been boiling with fire from anti-America groups stoking in advance just waiting for the right moment to pour their poison on an unsuspecting group of sincere demonstrators. Why were effective curfews not established and enforced in the infant stages of these outbursts?
Why would it seem that politics rules above even the well-being and safety of our citizenry? One instance of a most horrendous and unquestionable brutal action, though utterly deplorable and sickening, gave opportunity for the waiting interjection of prepared poison to be distributed and viewed around the clock on all news media.
Cameras, cameras everywhere are making secret actions nearly a thing of the past. Why does around-the-clock TV news, with its necessary time-consuming fill-ins, often inadvertently or otherwise, pour unneeded inflammatory pictures on an already out-of-control situation?
Why are many of our elected officials and large corporate companies seemingly afraid, at all costs, to offend witnessed wrong doers? Why are some arrested and released the next morning to continue the same offense on which they were arrested? It would be good if all of us, just for one shift, could trade places with our law enforcement. They are and will remain our first line of defense against any and all who would destroy our safety, peace, and democracy as we know it.
Why can’t effective and country serving politicians be willing to set aside party, personal, and profiteering agendas, and work together for the good of our country and its citizens? Beyond political parties and party propaganda, can’t we debate with civility and show respect for the other person’s opinions?
Why can a few, not dry behind the ears novice political upstarts, vocally put down our country and the successful experiment that we have long called the amazing American dream come true? Democratic government has allowed us to become the greatest and most affluent country in the world. We should continue earnestly and constructively striving to make equally available legitimate and opportunistic personal chances for all.
Our history has its faults of judgment, but it is still our history. History cannot be erased or changed by the destruction of monuments, statues, or the possibility of the destruction of history books or recorded happenings, whether judged to be right or wrong. The past is the past and will forever remain the past, and no persons or effort can change it. We must and should learn from history and its mistakes. Our past history cannot be changed or destroyed, no matter the mistakes made. As in life itself, we should learn from our mistakes and determine not to commit them again.
Yesterday’s birthday of our beloved America finds her infected with COVID-19, heat rash from arson by her citizens, infected ears from vicious political name calling, sore cramping legs from firmly standing while being daily attacked on the principled foundation of her birthright, red eyes from the smoke from her burning flag, hurting knees from disrespectful kneeling to her anthem, and, most importantly, an ache in her heart from realizing what we could and should be.
America, with all our faults, we are daily thankful to be called your children. In our differing worship, we earnestly pray for you because in reality, you are the hope of the world. God bless you, America, on your 244th birthday. You will and must survive because so many have sacrificed and given their lives to guarantee that God and freedom will continue to bless America. You presently seem a little weary and battered, but throughout your illustrious history, you have often been rejuvenated and brought back to your original purpose and glory. May it forever be so.
Happy Birthday, America!
