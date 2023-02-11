This month there is a focus on a holiday where we can express love.
We are told that we do that by making a purchase; whether it is a present, a card, candy or flowers. Businesses will share lists of possible gifts to best express our love. In our Christian lives, we are invited to love others as an expression of our faith. Expressing this love goes deeper than giving a gift on a particular day of the year.
These are words from Luke 10:25-28 (NRSV)
25 An expert in the law stood up to test Jesus.[j] “Teacher,” he said, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” 26 He said to him, “What is written in the law? What do you read there?” 27 He answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind and your neighbor as yourself.” 28 And he said to him, “You have given the right answer; do this, and you will live.”
The question was asked and the question was answered. After the first answer, the teacher of law needed more information and so he asked, “And who is my neighbor?” From that explanation we now have the story that is often referred to as, “The Good Samaritan.”
Even those who have never heard this story from the gospel of Luke, may already know that to be called a good Samaritan is someone who is a charitable or helpful person.
The parable Jesus shared in response tells the story of a man who was beaten, robbed and left for dead along the road from Jerusalem to Jericho. Then there are two who pass him along the road and ignored him. Both of them were persons deeply connected to following God. It was a Samaritan, considered by many faithful at the time as an outsider, who stopped and helped and found this beaten and robbed man a place where he could rest and heal. The Samaritan even paid for his time of recovery.
Then Jesus asked a question of the teacher of the law. He asked him, “who was the neighbor to this man?” The teacher answered correctly, “the one who showed mercy.” Jesus said, “go and do likewise.”
In the journey of our Christian faith, we are reminded to love God first and to love others. It is foundational as we seek to follow Jesus. This passage of scripture isn’t the only time Jesus spoke of the importance of love. In John 13:34 we find these words, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.”
Jesus spoke those words after the Passover meal with his disciples that Christians now call, The Last Supper. In the words after the parable of the Good Samaritan Jesus said, “go and do likewise” meaning to be the kind of neighbor that we see in this unnamed Samaritan who found this beaten man. After the meal, Jesus said directly, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another.” (John 13:34a)
Loving others isn’t only for a holiday in February. Jesus went on to say in John 13:35, “By this (loving one another) everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
Valentine’s Day 2023 will come and go like every other day of this year with many expressing love through gifts and cards. For those who seek to follow Jesus, it is every day that Jesus commands that we love one another.
