Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and staying as cool as they can.
I would like to share the yard sale that was to be held last Saturday, Aug. 6 was postponed until this Saturday. Aug. 13, it was supposed to be a stormy day last Saturday. If my weather app is correct it appears this Saturday will be beautiful, so where it may have been an inconvenience last week will hopefully be a blessing this week.
Rivesville Elementary-Middle School will host open house on Aug. 18. Session 1 begins at 5 p.m., session 2 begins at 6 p.m. Parents and students may choose the session that bests fits their schedule. Incoming 6th graders are asked to attend session 2. Call the school for any questions.
NCWVCAA is taking applications for Head Start and Pre-K. Call 304-278-9897, 304-367-1202 or 304-986-1219 for any questions you may need answered
Don’t forget the pasta dinner fundraiser being being held at the Rivesville Community Building on Sunday, Aug. 14 from Noon-4 p.m. This is the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial drive-thru dinner which pays it forward for those who will be attending college. The proceeds provide 3 scholarships for 3 high school seniors graduating high school that will be attending college. The cost of the dinner is $12 and will consist of pasta, homemade meatballs and sauce, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. If you are interested in a dinner contact Crystal Suba Oliver via FaceBook, there will be a limited number of tickets available at the door and you don’t want to miss out . Let’s make Ricky proud.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold a food distribution on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m.. If you have a need for an emergency box please call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950. The distribution is held at Rivesville United Methodist Church located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper Streets.
The retiree’s of Fairmont Clinic will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at Say-Boy restaurant located on Country Club Road. If you have any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4892.
Birthday wishes:
Jane Morris,Tracy Runyan, Catherine Wright, My sister-in-law Roxanne Heston Loughery, (love you) my great niece Lilly Gerau (love you). I hope each of you has a blessed day.
Well as everyone knows times is zooming right by us! The kids start back to school very soon so I hope each of you are enjoying the last days of summer as much as you can.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
