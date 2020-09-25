Exodus 17:4: But the people thirsted there for water; and the people complained against Moses and said, ‘Why did you bring us out of Egypt, to kill us and our children and livestock with thirst?’
Philippians 2:12-13: “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; for it is God who is at work in you, enabling you both to will and to work for his good pleasure.”
In today’s world, we hear complaining from the highest levels of government to the local level. From fake ballots that will be sent in, a fake election that will require Supreme Court intervention, fake news, fake need to wear masks, and a fake coronavirus meant to scare Americans and shut down businesses, the tactic of complaining is legalizing fear. And it is being couched in our everyday events.
This fear and complaining we see today can also be seen in the Bible. Even though God brought the Hebrews to safety across the Red Sea and out of Egypt’s death grip, the people complained, murmured, and bitterly bemoaned how God had abandoned them. Nothing seemed to satisfy them, as in this text describes when they complained to Moses.
In the New Testament, Jesus had to deal with the complaining of the scribes, Pharisees and the so-called “good” people as they criticized His Company with groups of people, and proclaiming the good news. He would go so far as to say in Matthew 21:31 that the chief priests and scribes were the complainers of life and would not enter the kingdom of God. That would be reserved for the “tax collectors and prostitutes” for they truly believed the good news.
The word complain only occurs 31 times in the Bible. I couldn’t find one place where the word was used in the hymns. And you know why? Because the Bible is not written for complainers and whiners: It is designed for those who are moving on and who are facing the complaints, the disappointments, and the miseries of this life with the assurance of Christ and a sense of working out our own salvation instead of being told how to do it.
It reminds me of the poem that says:
There are thousands to say it cannot be done by you; thousands more that complain in full view. There are thousands to point out to you, one by one, the dangers that wait to attack you.
But just buckle right in with a bit of a grin, then take off your coat and go right to it
Just start in and start to sing as you tackle the thing, that cannot be done and you’ll do it
There’s even some humor in these complaints. The devout Catholic Pope St. Gregory the Great was born Sept. 3 in the year 700. He got tired of hearing the complaints about people that sneezed. In those days it was believed if you sneezed you were in danger of expelling your soul in the air. He didn’t believe it, so he started saying, “God bless you” when someone sneezed. And it’s been with us ever since.
May we not fear all the complaints that are being aired at us; may we find the assurance of Christ to believe the good news and to speak up for the faith way of life. May we work out our own salvation. And may we always continue to say, “God Bless You,” when someone sneezes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.