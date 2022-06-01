Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone had a safe Memorial Day weekend.
Well the kids are going to wrap up their school year this week, so hard to believe it’s gone already. I’m sure some teachers and kids feel like it’s been a long year.
I’d like to remind everyone of some things going on in the next few weeks:
June 4: Hot dog sale at Rivesville United Methodist Church 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. The church is located on 3rd Jasper streets.
June 4: Grant Town is inviting everyone to their Community Market, there will be crafts, vendors, music, food trucks, face painting and community yard sale. They will also hold their Inaugural Car Show. This event will is being held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information call Sandy Yanego at 304-280-1469 or email sandyspringer1235@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit Grant Town VFD.
June 10: Relay for Life is back! The Relay will be held at Palatine Park from 6-11 p.m., The survivors walk will be held at 7 p.m. and the survivors dinner will be held at the Baptist Temple at 5:30 p.m. Come out and show support for those who have survived cancer and those who haven’t.
June 11: The folks in Fairview will hold a Community wide yard sale. For those having a sale call 304-449-1642 to get your location included on the map.
June 18: Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry Distribution 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. If an emergency food box is needed before this time please call 304-278-7550 or 304-534-2950.
I ‘d like to share with everyone the Town of Rivesville will hold an Old Fashioned Riverfront Festival on July 2 beginning at 4 p.m. There will be a hot dog eating contest, cake walk, food trucks, vendors, games, live music and more. I will get more information in the near future, especially on the hot dog eating contest, I can’t wait to see the ambitious folks that sign up for that.
Is there anyone out there that would like to donate items for raffle baskets for the town celebration. It could be individuals or businesses. If so let me know ASAP. call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Rivesville School Scholarship Foundation
The Rivesville School Foundation is proud to announce the selection of two Fairmont Senior graduates for the 2022 Foundation Scholarship awards. The student recipient must reside in the Rivesville Community, have attended REMS, and maintained at least a 3.2 GPA. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the university or technical school of their choice. The first recipient is Ryleigh Corwin who will be attending West Virginia Junior College and major in nursing.
The second recipient is Allison Broughton who will be attending Fairmont State University to major in psychology. Congratulations to Ryleigh and Allison on their outstanding achievements. The Rivesville School Foundation and the Rivesville Community wish both of these young ladies the best and are very proud of them. The Rivesville School Foundation would like to acknowledge and extend a special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Rick Parker, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Toothman and to Mr. & Mrs. Dan Rider for their donations toward the scholarship program. The school foundation would also like to thank the community for their ongoing support and contributions. The Rivesville School Foundation Board members are: President Frank Moore, Vice President Richard Toothman, Treasurer Jack Oliver, Secretary Abby Kopischke. Other board members are Donna Swann, Sharon Tennant, Tyson Furgason and Chris Binotto.
Congratulations also go out to the three recipients of the “Coach Ricky Suba memorial pay it forward” scholarship. Those receiving this scholarship were Allison Broughton, Jace Dalton and Jaiden Barkley. Best wishes to these students.
If you would like to contribute to this worthy cause you can contact Crystal Suba Oliver through Facebook or attend the drive through pasta dinner that will be held on Aug. 14 at Noon at the Rivesville Community Building. The cost of the meal is $12. The meals are good and all you have to do is drive-thru. You can contact Crystal through FB to get tickets.
Please support this event which in turn supports students. I think Rick Suba would be so proud.
Birthday wishes
Sunny Henderson, Sheila Smith, Mary West, Dottie Conard, Christine Arnett Starcher, Linda Haught
I hope your birthday’s are blessed.
I know I say this every month but I just don’t know where the time is going and has gone. Before you know it the kids will be back in school!
I’m planning on making the most of this summer with my grandkids. I’m pretty much retired and I want to do so much with them, they are growing up way to fast, Madi will be 10 on June 21 and Easton will be 7 in September. I’m not looking forward to the time when they will no longer want to hang out with ‘Gigi’ so, I’ll make the best of the time I have with them and they still want to be my companions.
Send an email roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me with any info you want to share 304-777-0540.
Until next time please drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s goooo Bucs!
