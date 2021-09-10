Good Morning!
The Middletown Commons won’t be quite so dusty when all the paving is done and it is looking better every day. I’m sure the kids passing through the parking lot love seeing all the big machines digging those huge holes.
It will be great to be able to park and walk right in, and eventually use the drive-thru instead of driving all the way around the “Mall.”
Rugged and Unique Country Market
It was reported on Facebook that this special business would be closed down as soon as the products and equipment are sold!
Please stop by and help out, by buying their delicious products! The store will definitely be missed!
I will also definitely miss their delicious pepperoni rolls and other products.
White Hall Elementary
During the month of September, we will be issuing our Kindergarten students their Chromebooks.
Parents will need to stop by the office afterward.
Sept. 13-22—Scholastic Book Fair in the Media
Sept. 17 & 24—Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Sept. 27—Picture Day by Lifetouch Photographers
Sept. 30—Terrific Kids for September announced
Oct. 1 & 8—Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Oct. 7—Parent Teachers Conference
Oct. 11—Professional Learning Day, no school for students
Oct. 15—Way to Go ticket winners announced
Oct. 29—PBIS Celebration
Nov. 11—Holiday
Nov. 13—FSU Basketball game, White Hall Elementary are guests
Beverly CEOS
Our regular Community Educational Outreach Service meeting will be this Monday, Sept.13. The meeting will be held at the Old Nixon School (Beverly Clubhouse) at 1:30 p.m., on Nixon School Road, just past the Apple Valley Golf Course.
The lesson leader and hostess will be Carol Merrill. The lesson will be about the history of the Star Spangled Banner.
Thank you to our members, who have over 50 years service in our CEOS! Anna Lee Cain-54 years, Helen Ruth Curry-56 years, and Shirley Prahl-57 years.
Thank you to Charlie Mason for mowing our grass this summer, it was greatly appreciated.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
The volunteer work the CEOS clubs participate in makes a person proud to be a member. Thank you to the Marion County WVU Extension office for their fantastic support! Special thanks to Program Assistant Eva Beto and Extension Agent Ric Rodriguez for their fantastic support!
Happy Birthday
Happy September Birthday to my daughter, Sheryl, my sister Shirla, my great-granddaughter Elena Espanol, and her mother, Jess! Happy Birthday to every one of you!
Sheryl and I loved and appreciated the long seven hour trip from Pennsylvania, Jess, Elena and Anna made last week for a visit! Couldn’t ask for a better birthday present!
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box side of the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council will meet Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building with Mayor John Michael opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports. (Approved 2nd meeting of the month)
Communications & Announcements; Update on Family Fun Dog Days.
Public Hearing, Volunteer Fire Department Reports, and Streets and Highways Committee report.
The Police, Legal, and Town Coordinator reports are next on the agenda, followed by the Engineer Report; Update on the Lavender and Emerald paving project.
Unfinished Business to consider: Waste
Management Proposals, Secondary sign options for the Town, and Purchasing a stage for future events in the Town.
New Business to Consider: COVID-19 Policy updates, cost estimate for town boundary survey and map, Fall Cleanup Day on Oct. 9, and Christmas Parade Dec. 10, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
