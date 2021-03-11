Hello Barrackville!
Beautiful sun! I know! I know! It won’t last but we can get out and enjoy the warmth as much as we can. My husband planted the onions yesterday so we are sure to get an ‘onion snow’, as my grandma used to call it, soon. According to the Farmers’ Almanac: “’Onion snow” is a term particular to the state of Pennsylvania originated by the Pennsylvania Dutch culture and language, and refers to a snowfall that occurs after the spring onions have been planted, and comes right as they are sprouting. Others say that this late spring snow is an indicator for when it’s a good time to start planting onions. Either way, the snowfall is defined as light and melts quickly, and is usually the final snowfall before the end of the spring season.” It’s called an “Easter snow,” too. No matter what you call it, I am ready for the last snow of the season.
Thank You!
Thank you to the unofficial clean up road crew! Saw a nice group of folks setting up to clean the entrance to town on Tuesday. Looks spectacular! Thanks also to Joe for the protection of said citizens!
Pop Up Restaurant
Heavenly Hoagies will be parked at the vacant bank building in Barrackville each Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. or until inventory is gone. The past menus have included brisket, meatloaf and pork barbecue. Get there early as they sell out fast. Heavenly Hoagies phone is 304-709-2333.
Town Cleanup Day
Don’t forget cleanup day Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Call the town hall at 304-366-9372 for location and more information.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Next town council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The meeting is open and the public is invited to attend.
Community Building rental
The Lions Club maintains and rents the community building on Pike Street for $75 per day. Rentals include a commercial kitchen and seating from approximately 90 with 17 tables. The building is cleaned between uses as per Covid precautions. Contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558. There are also straw brooms available for purchase.
Congratulations local author Bob Pirner
“Walking in Balance: Lessons Learned from Leading a Nonprofit Business” was co-authored by Craig Greening and Bob Pirner, both of whom have worked for nonprofits or ran them for decades. Barrackville resident, Pirner currently serves as the executive director of PACE, a nonprofit that helps disabled people find employment. Greening is the executive director of Jackson County Developmental Center, which also helps disabled people with employment, according to a press release.
Bob says, “Between the two of us, we have been in nonprofits since the 1980s. We have always been nonprofit executives. We have been board members. We’ve been donors. We’ve been volunteers and learned a lot of lessons along the way and we just wanted to be able to share what we’d learn with the leaders of small nonprofits.”
A lot of the time, Pirner said, when books are written to help nonprofits, they are geared towards large, national, organizations. But, in this book, the authors tried to focus on the little guy.
Pirner said they felt it was important to focus on small and local nonprofits because they are the most responsive to their communities. Nonprofits with a local board serving local people are critical, he said, but they often don’t have all the tools they need to run properly.
Purchase the book on Amazon.
Barrackville PTO Fundraiser
It is almost spring Bison herd and we are happy to announce we are doing a fundraiser! Sarris Chocolate is here just in time for Easter! We are having students sell to their families and friends completely online. All they need is the link and the schools group ID # !
Link : http://www.sarriscandiesfundraising.com
Group ID : 10-1088
Once on the Sarris page, just click “online ordering” and pick your product and a box will automatically pop up prompting you to enter your group ID Number and seller’s name. We are asking the students to have their friends and family put in the child’s school grade and teachers name under “seller’s name”. The class with most sales will win a prize! Order dates begin NOW and close March 29. You pick the ship date and all proceeds go to the Barrackville PTO. This is a contact free event. No orders are to be shipped to the school and students are encouraged to not deliver orders but to have buyers ship directly to their homes
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
