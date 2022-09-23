Happy Homecoming, Farmers! You must give credit where it’s due and to our neighbors in Fairview, you deserve to be told “good job” for hosting the NMHS Homecoming festivities and parade Wednesday evening. Not only did they adorn the town with decorations of black and silver, but many businesses stayed open to accommodate hungry parade goers, and staff from both schools stayed late into the evening to celebrate with former students who long since graduated from Indians to Huskies.
It was a great way to come together as a community as they took their turn as Homecoming hosts. We have such a unique way of celebrating each year, having one of the original five “feeder schools” take turns as town hosts. How many other schools can say they have the support of so many? Don’t forget tonight we’ll host Lincoln as the Huskies take on their Cougars at Woodcutter Stadium. Crowning of Queen Angelina will take place during the game. Come out and see the WVSSAC Week 4 AA No. 1 team!
Around town
A memorial bench has been placed at the entrance of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in loving memory of Tony Petrucci. It’s beneath the ceramic lamb which always boasts seasonal blooms in memory of his late sister-in-law, Melissa. Such a beautiful place for their memory to be recalled as they both were so active and did so much for their church and community. Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is their signature chicken salad croissant with chips and pickle for $9. Stop in for a pepperoni roll or steak hoagie all day everyday. Marsha and the gang certainly have been whipping up some great fall treats lately. Speaking of treats, Trick or Treat for Farmington will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes go out this week to Tasha Daft Phillabaum, Jim Davis, Cindy Stevenski, Adam Harki, Brandy Gum, Henry Blosser, Nancy Starsick, Skylar Norman, Tonya Daft, Greg Hayhurst, Leslie Van Zant, Rosemary Raschella, Stephanie Aloi, Kynlie Roach, Tommy Snodgrass, Jessica Opyoke, Logan Gump, Anna Tomana, John Petrucci, Sophia Breascoach, and Nicholas Powell.
Odd Fellows help young man
While most kids spend their summer relaxing after a strenuous school year, a local young man has been working diligently to raise funds for research. Cowen Carpenter is one of many diagnosed with the neurological condition called Chiari. Since his diagnosis, he has spent his time trying to raise awareness through education and raising funds for research regarding the condition. To date, Cowen has raised $800 of his goal of $1,000. The Odd Fellows Electic Lodge No. 67 of Farmington recently assisted him with a $200 donation towards his goal. Cowen won a State Gold Ribbon in 4-H for his presentation called “My Life With Chiari.” The presentation can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube. He has also been a guest speaker for the past 3 years at the annual Chiari Walks at WVU. Did I mention this young man isn’t even out of Middle School yet? Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder where the bottom of the brain, the cerebellum, descends out of the skull and crowds the spinal cord, putting pressure on both the brain and spine which causes many life altering symptoms. The annual Chiari Walk will be held this weekend on Sunday, Sept. 25th at WVU Alumni Center.
Yesteryear
Two scout troops out of Mannington went on a camping trip in late Summer 1922. Nearly 20 boys in the two troops went for a two week trip at White Day below Fairmont with R.M. Johnson and Dr. W.J. Leahy. They piled them into trucks for the adventure and brought along a whole assortment of supplies including a complete camping outfit, a few 12x14 tents, bathing suits, bed ticks, axes, combs and mirrors among other grooming utensils, toilet and laundry soap, towels, sewing material, lanterns, flashlights, oil cloth and rain coats, pen and paper, notebooks, baseballs, bats and gloves, signal flags, pocket knives, their scout handbooks, Bibles and prayer books and fishing tackle. The Junior and Intermediate classes of Ballah Chapel, Grant Town taught by Miss Lillie Toothman and Madge and Walter Smith went on a week’s camping trip to East Run. Lots of camping spots in these parts. In Downs, Miss Ruth Michael “delightfully entertained” eight girlfriends at a slumber party at her home on Pine Bluff Farm. Before retiring, the guests were served a dainty buffet lunch. Those present were Misses Agnes Hess, Fay Ferrell, Mildred Rudy, Zana Deitz, Winifred Rex, Virginia Rothlisberger and Edna Snider. A number of the same guests were present at Miss Faye Ferrell’s home on Rachel Hill for a dance with delicious refreshments served at a late hour. Those present were Miss Agnes Reese, Edna Snider, “Bill” Reese, Howard Fetty, George Rudy, Robert Gillon, Leo Shamblen, and Ray Rex.
School daze
Don’t forget that Wednesday is a 2 hour delay day for all Marion County students due to the Professional Meeting Day for all faculty and staff. A sign up day is set for tomorrow so all interested 3rd-6th grade boys in the Fairview attendance area can participate in basketball this season. Stop in from noon-2 p.m. at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Dept. Registration is $50 and you’ll need a copy of your child’s birth certificate, current physical and paperwork. An additional sign up day will be held Oct. 1. Girls interested in cheerleading should also attend. Anyone interested in coaching or becoming a cheer coordinator please let them know upon signing up. The Fairview Elementary Indian Trail Walk Fundraiser is being tallied and it’s safe to say that they’ve raised more money than last year. The fundraiser is very important for the school in helping the PTO get prepared for Santa’s Workshop, which assists students in shopping for gifts for their family each year, and also for projects they do around the school including funding class field trips. The winners of the gift baskets for most money raised were students Sawyer Barnes, who raised $500, and Ryker Fluharty, who raised $211.
News from the North
Homecoming dance tickets are available for purchase online now. The dance will be held tomorrow night in the school gym. If you’d like to go stag, single tickets are $15 and couples tickets are $25. You can purchase them at https://gofan.co/app/events/707264?schoolId=WV1686.
Don’t forget the LSIC Meeting is still on for Tuesday at North Marion’s Library. The meeting will open at 6 p.m. and anyone can attend. Officer elections will be held at the meeting. LSIC stands for Local School Improvement Council and membership consists of teachers, service personnel, bus drivers, parents, business and community representatives. The 2021-22 Yearbook is here and extras are first come first serve. See Mrs. Sheets or Mr. Bowers for a copy at $60. Each year, Fairmont State University honors outstanding Alumni during their own Homecoming festivities. This year among the selected honorees is North Marion’s own Coach Jeff Crane, a graduate of the Fairmont State College Class of 1983. A first-generation college student, he received a bachelor of arts in education while also a two-sport athlete participating in both football and track. He has been a teacher and coach in Marion County for over 35 years, and recently completed his 25th year as head coach of the North Marion High girl’s track team and we all know the honors 2022 has blessed them with. If you see him at tonight’s game, make sure you tell him congratulations on this extremely deserved honor.
Ins and outs
Carolina Market wants to feed you before the big game tonight. Soup and Salad is available all day for $8.99 and they also have a $1 wing special. Painted Bowls = Full Bellies in Fairview where a fundraising event is being organized to benefit the Fairview Food Pantry. Groups or individuals are invited to come to the Fairview Senior Center or the Potter’s House Art Center and paint a soup bowl, for free! You can paint one or more bowls which will be glazed and fired by Diana at the Potter’s House for the upcoming dinner. On Friday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) from 4-7 p.m., at the Fairview Senior Center, everyone is invited to choose one of the painted bowls (first come, first serve), and dine on various kinds of soup, sandwiches, and desserts, in exchange for a donation to the Fairview Food Pantry.
Of course, you do not have to paint a bowl to come and enjoy a delicious meal! Dates for painting at the Senior Center are: Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can also stop in the Potter’s House anytime it is open. Fairview Public Library’s First Fall Fest is happening tomorrow from 3-5 p.m. at the Fairview Town Park. Free entry, balloon animals, games, crafts, bouncy house, food, prizes, cake walk, face painting, and more. Enjoy some great food at Uncle V’s Kickin’ Chicken, or some delicious barbecue. Don’t forget to stop by the Bookmobile and check out the ever growing list of services available to patrons. Just in time for autumn decorating the Potter’s House is offering a “weave a pumpkin basket” class. Sat. Oct 8, noon-4 p.m., stop in and learn the ins and outs of basket crafting. Cost is $40, and includes all supplies and tools needed to complete this project. Reserve your spot with a $20 deposit at the Potter’s House Art Center or PayPal jesstar93@gmail.com
Final thoughts
Good luck to all the hunters tomorrow morning as it’s opening day! While the hubby sits in the woods the kids and I will be off hunting for some fall fun to get into. It seems like there’s an awful lot going on now that autumn is here. You can contact me this week at the office 304-367-2527 or email scummons@timeswv.com. Stay safe, have a great homecoming weekend, mind your manners and above all else be kind to one another, Farmers. Let’s go dawgs!
