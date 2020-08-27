Hello, Barrackville
September is a few days away. Most folks who have labored over the garden all summer are busy laboring to preserve the bountiful harvest created!
My husband is in charge of all of the canning in our household, and he does a wonderful job of it! Harvest so far this year includes lime pickles, green beans (thanks to the neighbors!), stuffed Hungarian wax peppers and frozen corn. We somehow have canned tomatoes left over from last year so there was no need to can those beauties! My grandma used to can a variety of items from the garden along with spaghetti sauce, my how we kids hated grinding that Squeezo! But that sauce tasted wonderful during the winter in lasagna or spaghetti!
Freezing peaches and apples for cobblers and pies are my favorite. I find that I have a slight “Cookbook Addiction,” like my mother who could sit and read through them like a novel! I found a really old recipe for “French Cream Apple Pie” that is a bit labor intensive but so worth the steps. It starts with a basic crust and pie filling, then cut out a few holes in the top crust and cook this decadent custard from egg, sour cream and cream cheese and after the pie is baked, spoon the cream into the pie. My crust skills are not the best and always say that it might be as ugly as sin but tastes heavenly!
Congratulations and Appreciation
According to North Marion High, congratulations are in order for former Athletic Director Gladine Thomas Barner on her retirement! Barner served 16 years as athletic director and taught biology at the school. “We wish you the best and we’ll miss you dearly! You were THE heartbeat of North Marion! One last time, just for you: “Are there any Huskies in the house?!”
Sympathy to our neighbor
Gary Lynn “Mustard” Barker, age 75 of Mannington, passed away at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital on Aug. 19. He was born Nov. 1, 1944 in Rachel, a son of the late Thomas Earl Barker and Callie Wright Barker. He is survived by his wife Regina Barker of Mannington; four daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Barker Garrison of Dudley Fork, Mannington, Lora (Alex) Barker Neville of Barrackville, Melissa (Kevin) Barker Stalnaker of Mannington, and Kristen Barker of Fairmont; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; 9 siblings, Ronzal Bruce (JoAnn) Barker of Rachel, Lloyd “Chicken” (Wilma) Barker of Mannington, Ben Barker of Mannington, Thomas (Vicki) Barker of Las Vegas, Larry (Sue) Barker of Metz, Kenneth (Debbie) Barker of Fairmont, Anna Capps of Greenville, SC, Glenda (David) Gray of Louisiana, and Millie (Wayne) Conaway of Farmington; and two special friends, John and Randy Starkey of Mannington.
Town Council
Barrackville Town Council will hold its monthly meeting Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Community Building on Pike Street.
Contact Me
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.