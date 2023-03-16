Good morning Mannington!! Happy Saint Patrick’s Day is Friday. There are events that many will attend just for the fun. We sent the North Marion High boys basketball team to Charleston on Wednesday, and we wish them lots of luck as they begin tournament play.
I saw daffodils on Sunday in the snow. It is Tuesday morning as I write this and it is with terrible road conditions in some parts of the area. Just wet roads and then all at once it turns to ice. I hope no one was hurt in the many wrecks that happened on US Route 250, the interstate and in spots on other roads. If you could just be inside looking out the big snow flakes were very pretty. Also, my wind chimes have not stopped all morning. I think the weatherman says the rollercoaster is starting to climb again. I hope everyone has a good week. Remember to check on each other and stay safe.
Congratulations
Congratulations to our North Marion High girls basketball Team. They left school last Wednesday morning on their way to Charleston to participate in the West Virginia State Basketball Tournament escorted by the area fire trucks. They returned Sunday afternoon in a parade of fan vehicles and the fire trucks, but the girls were riding on top of the front fire truck as it pulled onto campus. Congratulations girls for you hard work and good sportsmanship in winning the state AAA title. All of your fans are so very proud of each of you. A big thank you to all of the firefighters and first responders who helped the girls celebrate.
Lenten luncheon
The theme for Annual Lenten Luncheons this year is “Above All.” The next Lenten Luncheon will be on Thursday, March 16 at noon at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. A light lunch of soup will be served and a short devotional will be provided. The lunch for the on March 16 will be provided by the Mannington Church of the Nazarene and the devotional will be given by a member Saint Patrick’s. The community is invited to attend. The luncheons are held each Thursday at noon during the season of Lent. The next luncheon will be held on March 23rd with Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church providing the luncheon.
Spaghetti dinner
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will serve a Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, March 19. Pick up is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve tickets please text 304-520-6107. The pickup location is Central Station at 101 Clayton St. The dinner for adults is $10 each and children under the age of 10 is $5.
Apply for Mead Fund support
Any organization wishing to apply for funding from the Mead Fund for fiscal year 2023-24 is asked to come to the March 20 council meeting to present your request. If you are unable to attend the meeting, please submit it in writing to the city clerk’s office my March 20.
Filing for city election
Filing for the City of Mannington’s upcoming election will begin Tuesday, March 14 and run through Tuesday, March 28. A certificate of announcement along with a fee of $25 must be filed in City Clerk Michele Fluharty’s office or postmarked (if mailed) before the filing deadline. Her office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The election will be held June 6. The Mayor and Councilmembers shall be qualified voters of the City, shall have been residents of the City for at least one year prior to their filing for the office, shall hold no other public office except that of notary public or member of the National Guard or Naval or Military Reserve, and shall not be employed by the City in any capacity. The Mayor and Councilmen-at-large may be residents of any precinct or ward of the City, however, each and every other Councilmember must reside in the precinct or ward from which he/she is elected.
Historical Society
The Eighth Grade West Virginia History Students of Mannington Middle School will be touring the Wilson Museum and the Round Barn on March 18. They will then write an essay about what they have learned about the Round Barn. The essays will then be judged and the winning essay will receive a $100 prize. The society is in the process of getting estimates to construct a ramp at the Round Barn and it is hoped that it will be completed by the time of the first music event in May.
Janet Cunningham gave a very interesting presentation at the monthly meeting of the society about the History of the Mannington School. This presentation was enjoyed by all in attendance. They are asking folks who are interested in attending Historical Society meetings but have a conflict with the Monday evening time. In April the meeting will be held on Thursday, April 6 at the Wilson School Museum. In May the meeting will be held at the Round Barn. Please mark your calendar with this change of date. It is hoped that more interested folks will be able to attend. A wedding was recently held at the Barn and it was very nice. If you would be interested in holding a wedding, birthday or anniversary party or a reception please contact Carol at 304-986-7543 or 304-612-6348, Patty at 304-986-3039 or 304-612-8020 for more information. They are still taking memberships, which are $10 per person and this membership is from March to the last of the next February.
Wine Night
A “Wine Night” will be held at the Senator’s Mansion in Mannington. “All That Glitters is Gold” is the theme for the evening. Ladies this is your night to sparkle. Please dress to impress. This event will be held March 18 from 7-10 p.m. at 315 High St. Come spend an evening at the Mansion. Enjoy the wine tasting night and indulge yourself from our charcuterie Board. Tickets are $45 per person, must be 21 or over to purchase a ticket. Tickets by be purchased by calling 304-396-6411.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.