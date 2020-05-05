Hello, Barrackville!
Congratulations to the 2020 Senior Class! What an original story you will have to tell! This senior year will be forever unique. There are so many special moments through your primary and secondary education career, graduation is the last, but not the most important.
Graduation ceremonies and celebrations commemorate the fact that 12 years were spent with individuals who helped form you as a person, this is what’s important. Five, 10- or 20-year reunions will recall graduation as a memory of delayed parties and family gatherings. But memories of the best football game ever, favorite class, favorite teacher, your best friend from kindergarten to senior year, they will all remain part of who you are.
Take a moment and be sad for this missed point in time, but take a breath, raise your chin and look to the horizon — it is full of opportunity! Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and to the parents who helped them to this milestone! Following is a list of seniors from Barrackville. Every effort was made to include every senior from Barrackville, please forgive me if anyone was missed, alert me at my email and I will be sure to mention them next week.
Congratulations, Barrackville Seniors
Barrackville students graduating from North Marion, Fairmont Senior, Lincoln and other area schools.
Rachel Bennett, Olivia Barrett, Kailee Beckman, Nicole Butler, Alexander Carr, Ethan Darden, Madison Devault, John Elder III, Sophia Flower, James Ford, Rya Frye, Joshua Fulaytar, Mackenzie Harbert, Adam Hoffman, Nick Ice, Emily Kittle, Joslyn Layman, Antonio Luketic, Alex Masters, Caroline Maxwell, Emma Mullenax, Gunner Murphy, Kaden Pavalok, Conner Rush, Seth Stilgenbauer, Sammi Tennant, Ty Thorne, Hali Toothman, Brynne Williams, Hunter Young
Barrackville Town Tax Levy
A brief outdoor meeting of the Barrackville Town Council was held April 21. Mayor Dave Tonkin presented council with the proposed levy for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The levy was approved at the same rate as the past year with no increase.
Barrackville Town Council May meeting
The Barrackville Town Council meeting date has been moved to May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Community Building.
Birth Announcement
Matt and Julie Dumont of Ashbury Lane, Fairmont, welcomed their first child, Maverick Paul Dumont, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Maverick was born at approximately 10:20 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 19 inches in length. Maverick’s maternal grandparents are Mark and Deanna Mewshaw of Grafton, and his paternal grandparents are Diane Dumont and the late Paul Dumont of Barrackville. Maverick’s maternal great grandmother is Gloria McKee of Greensboro, Pa.
Thoughts and Prayers in loss of loved one
Ronald Emil “Ronnie” Pratt, 72, of Barrackville, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 18 with his wife, Memory, and daughter Kendera at his side. He is the son of the late James W. Pratt and Irean B. Terlosky Pratt.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Memory Sutton-Pratt; two daughters, Jennifer L. Pratt and wife Lynsey Desimone of Weirton and Kendera G. Sutton, who resided at home with him and helped care for him during his long illness; a granddaughter, Shyanne N. Pratt; two brothers, James William “Bill” Pratt and wife Linda of Fairmont and Thomas B. “Tom” Pratt of Barrackville; two sisters, Barbara I. “Bunny” Fredirick of Kentucky and Mary Ann “Pixie” Gabriel and husband Jim of Lost Creek; a stepdaughter, Carolyn R. Nolan; and a step granddaughter, Felicity. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone (304)376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Saturday.
