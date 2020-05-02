Good Day Farmers
Our landscape is changing again! When I research for my “yesteryear” portion of the column, I like to put in mind where things might have been within the confines of our town during those early years.
We think of ourselves as a very small town in regards to larger cities around us, but how small we must’ve been over 100 years ago when the streets were dirty (or mud, depending on the season), horse and buggies were the only traffic jamming up the roads, and most of our streets were just pathways traveled on foot by those living in the new additions beyond the Main Street.
Even when we think about our town back in the 80’s when I was little, or the 60’s when my Dad and his friends roamed the streets, oh the things that have come and gone along the way! From stores to houses, businesses and neighbors, this sleepy little town has had some big changes along the way. Each day when I leave for work I see the construction workers with the Petrucci Brothers working diligently on the latest building to be erected in our town.
What started out as just an open space on Railroad Street will soon be a beautiful building new citizens will call home. One day, much as we remember Gango’s Store turning into a vacant lot and now the hoppin’ spot of our Family Dollar store, we will visualize this new place and try to remember what it looked like back in the 2000’s when it was just a little field for bunnies to hop along.
Change is always a good thing when it brings new faces and places to a community that doesn’t quite have the heartbeat it used to when we had our own school, working mines, and other forgotten places. I guess it’s just one more way of letting us know that time marches on even if people think we’re behind in it.
Local 4-Her’s Receive Honors
Two members of the Fairview 4-H Club, Cowen Carpenter and Joleigh Luttenberger, are moving on to the State 4-H Visual Presentation contest! Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marion County 4-H Round-Up, where visual presentations would normally be given, was canceled. 4-H’ers were encouraged to submit their presentations digitally to the Marion County Extension Office where they could still be judged.
These 4-H’ers both earned top scores in their categories, which allow them to advance to the state competition where they will represent Marion County. Cowen presented “Welcome to My World: Life with Chiari” in the Junior division. Joleigh presented “How to Play a Clarinet” in the Intermediate division.
In our thoughts
The way we mourn remains the same, but the way we pay our respects to those lives we’ve lost during this difficult time has changed tremendously. While we cannot have services and tributes to them as we normally would, our sentiments, prayers and love go to their family.
Please keep the families of Bill Bunner and Latife Linville in your hearts. Latife was one of the ladies at Teresa’s Rose Garden who befriended my Mamaw when she came to live there a few months ago. She was a heck of a nice lady, spunky and outgoing. Some call things coincidence like they’re just a happy little fluke that happens once in a while, others think fate takes us in directions in life. I prefer the later reasoning and it was very comforting to know that my Mamaw had made a friend in Miss Teefee considering that for the last 22 years of my life her granddaughter, Amy, and I have been the best of friends. What a long and happy life she lived. She will be missed!
Mr. Bunner passed away just Thursday, a very nice man who was always sharing information in our office about the coal mines. His memory was sharp as a tack for his 89 years of life! How comforting to know that he’s been reunited with his beloved wife whom he spoke of often when he stopped by my desk in the office. What truly wonderful people that heaven has gained!
Graduation Update
Principals, student government groups, and central administration have worked together to move forward with plans for graduation. To date, the NMHS class of 2020 will collect their diplomas in a ceremony on June 26, 7 p.m. on Roy Michael field at Woodcutter’s Stadium. The rain date for the event would be June 2, same time and place. These dates are conditioned by the following events: Governor Justice will have to have lifted the “stay at home” directive. The most recent guidance of the Marion County Health Department and the CDC must be maintained for each event as planned. Congratulations to the Class of 2020 as they make their plans for the future.
Birthdays
A very Happy Birthday to Cindy Brooks, David Ice, Paulette Mijcynoiz, Frankie Witt, Becky Brown, and LaTosha Smith.
Thoughts
When you say your prayers tonight please include Eddie McDougal, a senior at North Marion High who is battling stage 4 lymphoma. Like all seniors, he’s thinking about the future and what it holds for him. Say a blessing that it is promising and full of hope. Mark Gouzd is now home with his family after several weeks in the hospital. His condition is promising and we wish them all the best as they continue on with recovery...together!
Online Worship
I mentioned last week that several churches in our area are uploading content to their websites and social media pages. I was asked to post a few of those worship services if I could and after a little digging I’ve come up with a nice list of places you can view live or at your convenience.
Oakhurst Church of Christ continues to go live and post content on their Facebook page. If you’d like to view some of the services of other denominations, Immaculate Conception Parish will have a live online Mass tonight at 5:30 on their Facebook page. Sunday’s services include churches from Central and Trinity UMC’s at 10:45 Sunday, as well as Mass from St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Morgantown.
Cornerstone Ministries will have services on Sunday as well which will be up on their website for viewers. Westover United Methodist Church worships at 10:25 a.m. online and Chestnut Ridge Church will have a Serve Day at home on both Saturday and Sunday which can be found on Facebook as well. If your church or house of worship will be doing any services for the community please let me know so that I can keep this list going!
Yesteryear
We’ll start this week out with news from 1907. Miss Minnie Fletcher, Mrs. Ira Talkington and little son, Harchel of the Fifth Ward, Fairmont were visiting their brother, W.A. Fletcher of carpenter Addition and their sister, Mrs. W.E. Lough of Laurel Run. L.V. Reamer moved from the F. G. Gray property into the new house that Mrs. Ella Talkington had just completed near the schoolhouse in Northview addition. The Grays must have been a notable family.
They were mentioned in an addition back in May of 1905 having had a visit from their daughter, Mrs. Beebe of Cameron. The visit seemed to be a bright spot during that year as later in the paper there was great regret that the news was mostly about the great number of typhoid fever patients to report. “We suspect that if all our families situated to do so were required to connect their closets with the sewer it would have a tendency to diminish the prevalence of this disease in the cities.” Closets being a term shortened from “water closets,” meaning their restrooms.
If you think about the times, you were probably considered very fortunate indeed to have a closet as most people were probably still using a good old fashioned outhouse. A year later in 1908, Mr. Kuchler and Mr. Cook were installing a new system of inventory and accounting for the George’s Creek store. Mr. Kuchler had been called to the bedside of his wife in Baltimore leaving Mr. Cook to fend for himself.
“All in all the system is said to be working nicely.” Mr. C. W. Manley was wearing a broad smile on Sunday morning. The smile seemed to have come from the words, “It’s a boy!” The Twilight Club will be playing “The Man From Maine” at Downs. The play had some rave reviews and a packed house was expected.
Recent rains had made the roads in town horrible again. “Never will we have good roads here until paving is done and that will not be for some years yet.” Geez, and we complain about potholes!
The mine was boasting about their good fortune at not going idle. The largest day’s work so far in the month was done with 1,075 cars dumped. Saloon licenses were turned down by the county court. A wholesale license was granted for the Fairmont Brewing Company but applications for “storage houses” were refused. This was the start of a dry year in our county with saloons all over the area, including Farmington, closing their doors.
Contact Me
One day soon our doors will open but until then please continue to send me things via email at scummons@timeswv.com, mail at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554 or call me at (304)367-2527. I thank everyone for doing their best to stay safe, stay home, and stay connected during these uncertain times.
