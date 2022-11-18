It’s time to be thankful, farmers.
This week I substituted at the Marion County Technical Center and, as an alumni of North Marion, I know firsthand what a great place this is for students all over Marion County. Not only did I take classes there but I had several friends and now I can probably say a son who has as well. This week the electrical students at the center have diligently been working on some new Christmas lights for the town of Farmington. These beautifully decorated candy canes will soon be featured by all who pass through our little town during the holiday season.
These students have done fine work and deserve a big thank you from every farmer. I can’t wait to see them lighting up our street throughout the month of December!
Around town
As I’ve been working on my column this week I had a few things to say about a farmer that we lost, and then it came to my attention that we’ve been hit twice in the last few days. And while it’s never easy to say goodbye to people that you remember fondly and grew up with either as a peer or as a neighbor, it’s especially hard during the holidays.
Clyde “Buck” Owens, a true son of Farmington, passed earlier this week. He was such a hoot to talk to at the Homecoming festivities. He was a graduate of our beloved Farmington High and after a successful career at Marshall University he returned to Coach our Farmers in football and wrestling. Forget the undignified mullet trend these boys are sporting on the field, they should bring back the Buck Owens signature flat top. I hope his wife Judy doesn’t mind me saying so but she got herself a fine man in that one. (Handsome too!)
No sooner had I written that but I received word that Mr. Roman Chuby has also passed from this life. No I was not fortunate enough to attend Farmington High but I have been blessed to have lived here since birth. Like many of you I grew up in one of our neighborhoods and Mr. & Mrs. Chuby were one of my neighbors. I’ve mentioned so many times how many special honorary grandparents I had.
Why just last night my mom was reading Rosie Kolish’s recipe for pizzelles over the phone to me while we reminisced. What I would not give to have recipes from the fine ladies who were such a presence in my life. Roman and Helen would sit on the porch every evening and watch us kids ride our bikes and make 1 million trips to the store throughout the summer for penny candy for a trip over to the Dairy Queen. They were always kind and always had time for a quick visit. I will always remember his gorgeous white hair and the way he carried himself like a true gentleman and cared so much for his wife and family. Please keep his wife of over 70 years in your prayers.
Speaking of good men from Farmington, have you seen the mural on your way down Husky Highway honoring Pete Alasky? It’s on the wall of the former Exxon station which was the site of his first established business, Alasky’s Esso. Don’t forget that today is the cut off for orders for your Thanksgiving feast at the Bakers Nook. She’s also got so many treats and sweets into he case it’s a miracle you don’t gain 10 pounds just walking in the door.
News from the North
It’s going to be a chilly one but a great night to be a husky! Back in action tonight against the Roane County Raiders at County Stadium in Spencer, WV. Kick off will be at 7:30 p,m. and thanks to Masters Funeral Home and Fairmont Veterinary Hospital who graciously sponsored the Livestream, you can watch the second round playoff game from the comfort of your own home, online via the NMHS Facebook page and you can also see it on their YouTube page.
Congratulations to the Voice of Democracy Scholarship Contest winners who were honored by VFW Post 629 with a Thanksgiving meal for them and their families. The students delivered speeches that answered the question: “Why is the Veteran Important?” First place went to Elijah Frank and Lane Blake, Honorable Mention to Richie Eddy and Reese Morris.
Ins and Outs
Tomorrow is your last chance of the year to get your Fairview Volunteer Fire Department pizza, sandwich, and salad sale items! They’ll be open from 3-6 p.m. Accommodations are available for eating in, or you can carry out. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place carry out orders. Plum Run Baptist Church has put up their Giving Tree. If you’re in need of gloves, hats, socks, blankets, etc., please take what is needed. If you’d like to donate items, please attach to the tree or drop off at Janet Sanders’ home. Looking for a Christmas gift idea? “On Ye Redskins-History of Football at Fairview High School” is still on sale. Cost is $20 (free shipping if you live out of town). Proceeds benefit the Fairview Library Committee.
Birthdays
Big happy birthday wishes this week go out to my Mamaw, Nadine Grogg, who currently resides at Harmony at White Oaks in Bridgeport. I know she’ll have a great birthday with all her friends there and send her extra love. Wishes also go out to Carole Gouzd, Mike Fluharty, Michael Jones and Cindy Manchin.
Yesteryear
Special Thanksgiving services were planned in 1922 Mannington at the United Brethren Chapel on East Main Street. A program of readings and dialogs will be given in the evening by Miss Elizabeth White and Mrs. Georgia Albert. The Rev. E. H. Water of Grafton will preach a special sermon and music will be provided by a male quartet from the United Brethren Church at Fairmont. The purpose is to aid in building up the organization in the Mannington area. Adding to that, Rev. V. E. Williams, pastor, has extended a cordial invitation to the public to attend no matter what area they reside. Thanksgiving holiday started early for miners in 1920 due to a car shortage. One hundred and sixty-four mines were idle due to this. Under a mining agreement between the companies, all mines would consider Thanksgiving a holiday with miners “understanding they had the privilege of working if they so desired,” gracious as that seems. The Consolidation, Hutchinson, and Jamison Coal and Coke Companies, Robinson Interests and Clark Interests as well as smaller mines have suspended operations for the day. Sugar was in high demand in 1917 Worthington. The last pound had been sold ahead of the holiday and merchants have been unable to replenish their stock or give any assurance as to the time when they will have any for sale. And dare I say I can imagine what that felt like as they were quite low at Aldi this morning when I went to pick up some ingredients for Thanksgiving!
Final thoughts
With the holiday just around the corner, please make sure that any submissions you have for the column get to me early in the week. I will be submitting my column a day early so my deadline will be Wednesday afternoon. You can reach me via email at Stephaniecummons@gmail.com and you’re also welcome to call or text me at 304-838-5449. Please have a great Thanksgiving and stay safe in all your travels home. Remember life is short so have that extra slice of pie!
