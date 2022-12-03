I’ve decided I like starting the holiday season on Nov. 1, celebrating family, country and Christ for two months with a Thanksgiving dinner in the middle.
In countries where people are predominantly Roman Catholic, the day after Halloween is celebrated as All Saints’ Day. In Mexico the focus of Halloween and All Saints’ Day has shifted to honoring and the reuniting of families with ancestors and is called Dia de Los Muertos (day of the dead). Serving as a missionary in Mexico City back in the mid 70’s, I participated with families as they laid out food and gifts to their ancestors in their homes, gave centavos (pennies) to children walking around neighborhoods carrying milk cartons cut out as skulls, and spent Halloween night in cemeteries repairing gravesites, eating pan muerto and singing. I appreciate this focus on our extended families and ancestors because we believe our that families can be eternal, part of God’s Eternal Family.
I became very excited a few months when I was examining the memories of some of my ancestors recorded in the FamilySearch family history/genealogy website. This website of family records is the most extensive and organized in the world. Everyone should sign up and check out the records of their ancestors they might find there. You’ll be surprised how much of your family history has already been uploaded by others. I’d be glad to help anyone interested in doing so, or point you to others who are better able to help you.
I became really excited because I discovered I have roots in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia, in the Rich Valley south and west of Bluefield, West Virginia.
Being from Utah and having ancestors that migrated to Utah from Europe and New York, I never imagined that much of my family migrated from rural Appalachia, and that I may still have distant cousins there. The paternal grandparents of my dad’s mother were both born in Chatham Hill, Smyth County, Virginia, over the mountain north of Marion, Virginia and over two mountains south of Welch, West Virginia. Mothers, grandmothers, and siblings are buried in various cemeteries in the valley. I drove through the valley a few weeks ago, and learned that it will take a lot of research and talking with neighbors to find these cemeteries gravesites, and locate distant relatives. Some information is conflicting and needs to be sorted out.
I feel a strong pull to help these ancestors become more connected with their posterity, my cousins. I can’t wait to talk about my finds with my Hansen and Johnson cousins during our Cousins Zoom meetings next February and April. I pray that God will bless us in West Virginia with a greater appreciation for and desire to connect with our extended families and ancestors.
