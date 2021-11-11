Good morning Mannington.
Many of the trees have lost all of their leaves, others still have some hanging on and they say we could see some snow later this week, but it may be almost 70 degrees today as I am writing this. I look across the valley now and the leaves are all gone on many of the trees. It really looks like winter. The trees have gone to rest for a few months. We just always hate to see this time of year come, but we will deal with it.
There are so many folks that we are hearing about that are ill, many with COVID-19 or complications from the virus. We have lost folks this week from our town and the area, please keep praying for recovery or for families who have lost loved ones. We may not even know some of these folks. This gives many folks reason to think about wearing a mask if they are out in public even if vaccinated. If this helps to protect us and others then maybe we can put up with the discomfort.
Many are out in this nice weather doing the final clean up of lawns, raking leaves. Don’t forget that there are only certain hours for burning if this is your way of disposing of them.
This week we salute our Veterans and thank them for their service. We seem too often to only think of them on special days, but we should think of them every day. This is a time to remember our Veterans that we have lost and to thank those who are still part of our lives.
I hope everyone has a good week, each of you be careful and watch out for each other, please stay safe.
Veterans Day Breakfast
The City of Mannington will host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the North Marion Senior Center from 9-10:30 am. The menu will consist of eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, sausage, bacon and fresh fruit. All Veterans and spouses are encouraged to attend. As we honor our own! We as a community are very proud of our city’s heroes.
Mannington Pool
From a letter sent to residents of the City of Mannington. “The Mannington pool… Do memories come flooding back when you hear those words? Memories of water pageants, sneaking in at night, standing in line waiting for the doors to open, getting your season pass, eating frozen candy bars, meeting your childhood sweetheart, or simply the fun times you had at the pool staying cool. Believer it or not, our pool was built in 1939, and has been viable part of Mannington’s history for 82 years. The time has come for the retirement of our pool and the bright future of a new one to replace it. The City of Mannington has applied for a LWCF Grant through Region VI. This is a matching grant; so now community support is needed! The cost of a replacement pool is sitting right at $2 million. I know we can reach this goal! That’s what we do in Mannington.
We dig deep and get things accomplished, for our next generation of memories to be made. We will be reaching out to several different business and organizations within our county for funding for this project. Our timeline will be removal of the old pool after the first of the year, and the rebuild to begin and hopefully be open early summer. We all definitely don’t want our kids to miss another year of not having a pool to cool off in. We are asking for community contributions. Please, if you could help us rebuild our community pool! Trust me every penny, nickel, dime, (and thousands help). We have a bank account set up at First Exchange Bank, and if you see yourself being able to help us with this project for our community, we are asking you to send your tax deductible, donations to, The City of Mannington, 206 East Main Street, Mannington, WV 26582.
Thanks in advance, Lenny Stafford, Park Board President, and Lora Michael, Mayor.”
This letter was sent to the residents of the City of Mannington, but some folks may live outside of the city or even in different states, and it is hoped to reach this group of folks who were regulars at the Mannington Pool in their youth. As the weather begins to turn cold, think of the many warm summer days that you spent cooling off at the pool with friends. At that time the biggest worry that some had was to get to the pool so that they could spend every minute that it was open in the water and or with friends. Think about how many summers you enjoyed swimming in the pool having a good time with friends. Then think about giving a donation for each of those years. Small or big, each donation of any size will help give the youth of Mannington a place for future fun in the sun and with friends.
Condolences
We wish to extend our sympathy as a city, to the Miller Family. We have lost a great business man and also a great friend. Freeland “Bub” Miller was a friend to so many and he was a great, forward-looking person in the community. Please keep this family and their extended family in your thoughts and prayers. He will be greatly missed by his family, so many friends and anyone he came in contact with.
Shop Small Saturday
Have you been thinking about shopping in Mannington the last Saturday in November, “Shop Small Saturday”? It will be here before you know it. This a great way to support our area businesses. Maybe you will want to take some time to visit our stores before that date to see what is available and plan what you just might want to purchase for that special person.
It is that time of year when we celebrate our small businesses in our town and everywhere. These small businesses are very important and we need to think of them and support the folks who operate a business in our area. When we support our small town businesses, we also support our town.
You just might be able to do some shopping and not have to deal with the large crowds at the bigger stores. Each year on the last Saturday of November we celebrate “Shop Small Saturday.” Many of our small businesses will have specials that you just might be interested in purchasing. It is also a time to just visit our many businesses in Mannington to see what they have to offer. The seasons are changing and the holiday season is coming. You may want to think about doing the shopping for the gift for that special friend, so that you find just the right gift. You may also find something just for you.
Think about saving a little extra money back for just “Shop Small Saturday” and support our businesses in Mannington. Our support helps them continue to support Mannington.
Christmas Parade
Thanksgiving will be here soon and then it will be time to think of Christmas events and that usually means that a parade brings in the spirit of Christmas. The 2021 Christmas parade in downtown Mannington will be on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The committee is looking for floats, cars, trucks, even walking groups to tell the story of businesses in our town. This can also be organizations, churches, even school groups, anyone who would be interested in participating, please let Mannington Main Street know and they will be very glad to put you on the list. Everyone else mark your calendar for this event. This is a time to get out for a little while and join together for an event in our town. We support these folks doing the planning by just watching the parade pass by.
New Year’s Eve
Many of us are not thinking New Year’s Eve just yet. Well, Ben Kolb is thinking New Years! He and his staff are planning for the 3rd “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop,” yes in downtown Mannington. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The committee is asking for vendors, food and drink concessions, street performers, game booths and others, who would like to participate in this event to contact Ben at Nativibes. There will be entertainment and food and drink available all evening. For some fun close to home put this event on your calendar to remember. There will be more details at a later date. Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
FYI
