Good morning, Mannington.
There are only a few days until Christmas. Do you have your decorating done and also your shopping? Remember, stop at stores in Mannington, the small business owner just might have something that you would like for that person that is difficult to buy for.
The weather has been so unusual the last week, hope no one had any damage from the wind. Have we had winter? According to the calendar, winter does not start until next Tuesday, Dec. 21. The good news is that a few days after that date the daylight hours will begin to get longer. No, we won’t notice it for a few weeks, but that is the date that the change begins.
The wind caused some damage to some Christmas decorations and I am sorry to see some that may not be able to be put back together. Folks spend a lot of time getting these decorations out and up and then have them damaged. I did see Santa taking a bumpy ride the other night on his green tractor, but he did not fall off the roof. The wind was pushing the blow-up decoration around quite a bit. Take some time to look at the many lights that folks have out, and appreciate the work that they have done, so that we may enjoy them.
I hope everyone has a great week. Remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. I hope this may ease some stress and add enjoyment. Remember those neighbors near you that may need some help. They may not be neighbors, but there are so many that have lost everything this week due to the tornadoes in other states and there have been so many lives lost. We may not be able to go help them, but pray and remember them. We may have storms and other weather-related events, but in West Virginia we do not seem to have weather similar to this. Take care this week, look out for each other, help someone if you can and stay safe.
New Year’s Eve
Many of us are not thinking New Year’s Eve just yet. Well, Ben Kolb is thinking New Years! He and his staff are planning for the 3nd “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop,” yes in downtown Mannington. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The committee is asking for vendors, food and drink concessions, street performers, game booths and others, who would like to participate in this event to contact Ben at Nativibes. There will be entertainment and food and drink available all evening. For some fun close to home put this event on your calendar to remember. There will be more details at a later date. Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
Thank you
The West Augusta Historical Society wishes to say “Thank You” to those who helped in any way with the Annual Greenery Bazaar they held last weekend. They have so many live pine items each year and folks look forward to purchase items for decorating during the Christmas season. This is such a great way to support this local organization that is trying to preserve the history of Mannington. The weather Saturday did not make it nice to get out to see what they had to offer. It was just not a good day. Also, thank you to all of the great folks that purchased items and helped with the fundraiser that is organized each year by the great group of area folks. Thank you to everyone again and Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year from the West Augusta Historical Society.
Thinking of others
There are so many folks in our area that have been ill, not just from COVID-19 but other reasons as well. We hope that they are getting better or at least feeling better. We also know that we have again lost area residents and we wish to extend our sympathy to these families as well. We just need to keep these families, even though we do not have names, in our thoughts and prayers.
Mannington Pool
Do memories come flooding back when you hear those words? Memories of water pageants, (some will not know what this event was) sneaking in at night, standing in line waiting for the doors to open, getting your season pass, eating frozen candy bars, meeting your childhood sweetheart, or simply the fun times you had at the pool staying cool. Believe it or not, our pool was built in 1939, and has been a viable part of Mannington’s history for 82 years.
The time has come to retire our pool and the bright future is a matching grant; so now community support is needed! The cost of a replacement pool is sitting right at $2 million. I know we can reach this goal! That’s what we do in Mannington. We dig deep and get things accomplished, for our next generation or memories to be made.
We will be reaching out to several different businesses and organizations within our county for funding the project. Our timeline will be removal of the old pool after the first of the year, and the rebuild to begin and hopefully be open in early summer 2022. We all definitely don’t want our kids to miss another year of not having a pool to cool off in. We are asking for community contributions. Please, if you could, help us rebuild our community pool. Trust me every penny, nickel, dine (and thousands help). We have a bank account set up at First Exchange Bank, and if you see yourself being able to help us with this project for our community, we are asking you to send your tax deductible donations to, The City of Mannington, 206 Main St., Mannington, WV 26582.
Thank in advance, Lenny Stafford, park board president, and Mayor Lora Michael for their letter sent to area residents.
If you remember the good times you had at the pool when you were much younger, think about sending a contribution that represents each year of joy you experienced at the pool. Think of making a gift for Christmas to the pool. Some folks may not live in Mannington any more but you still have good memories.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday.
