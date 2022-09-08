Our WVU Garden Calendar says to harvest fall pumpkins, build a cold frame and uh oh don’t let weeds go to seed. Whoops, I might be a little late on the weed thing!
The tomatoes are still growing, and my green pepper plants look lush and are thriving. How many peppers came from these gorgeous things? I’m glad you asked. Zero! Absolutely none. How does that happen?
The soil isn’t right for them for some reason, so next year in the spring, I will submit a soil sample to the WVU Soil Testing Lab. It’s free and maybe they can see what I am missing. On a personal note, I want to offer blessings to a granddaughter of my heart, Presley and her soon to be husband Spencer: May your marriage always bring glory to God, joy to one another and blessings to your family for many generations to come. May love and laughter fill your hearts and your home for all the days of your lives. May you face every challenge hand-in-hand and side-by-side knowing that with God’s grace, you’ll conquer all obstacles together. May the world be forever a better place because the two of you fell in love. Congratulations!
Ice Cream Social
Barrackville United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in the church’s pavilion. In addition to ice cream there will be games, school supply giveaways and evening devotional time. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Fairview news
There will be a pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3-6 p.m. Eat in dining or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Boot Drive Saturday
Wait, before you drive around the block. Search the console for a coin or two Saturday morning. Any donation is appreciated. Christmas In Our Town folks will be standing outside the Lions Community Building on Pike Street collecting for the annual Christmas In Our Town event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. As we know costs have gone up on all the things. Fireworks this year will be over $2,000! Who does fireworks in December? Well, Barrackville does. The committee pays some of the acts that come for the parade and those costs have increased also, they also donate to the local bands that appear each year. We would like to see our parade and fireworks and all the traditions continue, so help us out and throw in a dollar or two.
Christmas In Our Town vendor spots available
Vendor spots are available for the Christmas In Our Town Celebration. Spots, which are $20, are limited so register as soon as possible. Contact Cari Casuccio at 304-476-5421 to register or for more information.
School news
The next meeting of the Barrackville PTO will be Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the school. Sept. 28 there will be a two-hour delay for students.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
Christmas In Our Town volunteers will meet Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. There will be a Hot Dog and Yard Sale fundraiser on Oct. 8. Save your yard sale items, please donate them to this fundraiser. Donations of sale items will be accepted at a date and location to be announced.
Barrackville K9
Some exciting news coming about a new K9 for the town of Barrackville! A K9 officer is an investment in the community. Police Chief Wilson is fundraising for the major needs of the training program to take the burden off of the community. It isn’t cheap. According to Police Law Enforcement Solutions magazine, Doug Wyllie, ‘Some K9 dogs cost almost $10,000, training, insurance, vet bills and food cost throughout the year. But the investments are almost universally found to be worthwhile. In areas where a squad car marked K-9 is on regular patrol, crimes such as home invasions, burglaries, and car break-ins frequently go down. Police K-9s help get dangerous criminals off the street. Police K-9s are credited with the seizure of illegal narcotics. Police K-9s are invaluable in search-and-rescue operations.’ We are fortunate to have a K9 officer as an addition to our police force.
Marion County free pass
For those 65 and older, have you received your Senior Citizen Pass yet? All Marion County high schools and the personnel department in the county office can take your photo and print the pass for free entry into MC athletic events. The pass is paid through the Marion County excess levy.
Farm fresh eggs
One of our neighbors has farm fresh brown eggs for $4 a dozen contact 304-365-1400 for more information.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.