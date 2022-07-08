Summer is here and has been great so far. Kind of rainy and dreary the last couple of days though.
My trip to Ocean City with my grandchildren, Mandy and Daniel, Kyle and Brielle was fantastic.
If you have never gone through the drive-thru at the Middletown Commons, there are several businesses there now. It is also easier to get to the back of the Commons.
The businesses that are open are Casa D’Mici, A & K Clothing, Supplement Shack, Agnes & Alfred Boutique and Spa Oasis.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my granddaughter, Brandy Repak. She is a special lady and a fantastic granddaughter!
Brandy and husband, Jason, live in Myrtle Beach, but she is coming in to spend a week or two. She’s bringing her son, Cayden and daughter Harper (my great-grands). We can’t wait to get all our families together.
Beverly CEOS
Our regular meeting of the Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service will have their monthly meeting on Monday, July 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Beverly Clubhouse (Old Nixon School) on Nixon School Road, (turn right at the Apple Valley Road Golf Course).
The lesson leader will be Vickie Crandall. The lesson will be “The Mounds.”
Happy Birthday to our members, Allison Gordon and Jean Conley!
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
The volunteer work the CEOS club members participate in makes a person proud to be a member. Thank you to the Marion County WVU Extension office for their fantastic support.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three-minute time limit, and must sign in 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and announcements includes, Municipal League Conference, Aug. 2-5, Vietnam War Memorial, Aug, 4-8, Community Music Event, Aug. 2 from 12 p.m.-10 p.m. followed by a public hearing and volunteer fire department report. Next will be committee reports from Streets and Highways, Wage Review, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator and Engineer reports.
Unfinished business will consider a budget revision for Marion County Humane Society.
New business to consider includes a budget revision regarding coal severance for 2022-23 followed by final remarks.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the White Hall Blessing Box is at the right side of the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building.
The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who are in need of items, are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a number, email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
