Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and enjoying this beautiful weather we are having.
News from the Town:
The Rivesville Town Council would like to wish Mayor Yvonne Liberto the best of everything as she goes on to the next chapter in her life. Mayor Liberto resigned her position recently and the council would like to thank her for all her work as a council member and as mayor, wishing you the best in whatever you chose to do.
The council is in the process of filling the mayor position and hopes to have that done soon.
The Town of Rivesville is accepting applications for a police clerk, which is a part time position. Those applying must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a background and drug test, some computer experience is preferred. If interested, please contact Rivesville Town Hall between the hours of 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. June 19. For any other info, call 304-278-5301.
Just a reminder to everyone to please clean any grass from the roadway after mowing. Rivesville has an ordinance requiring this and you could be fined if you don’t clean it up. Also it is dangerous to those riding motorcycles. If you have any questions, call town hall at 304-278-5301.
Please remember to clean up after your dog as you get them out for their walk, it would be much appreciated.
I would like to share that if anyone is interested, the Paw Paw Youth Park is now available to be rented for that special occasion you may have, birthday party, family reunion etc. A reminder that those renting will need to follow the COVID-19 state and local guidelines. If you are interested in renting, give Richard Conrad a call at 304-278-2642. I would like to throw this reminder in, this is a family friendly park and alcohol is not permitted.
Mark your calendar for the Rabies Clinic to be held on Sept. 5 from 9 a.m.-Noon. If you have any questions, call Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642
First Aid Fox’s Den is now open, hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Noon-9 p.m., closed Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.The Den offers daily specials; they also offer a ice cream special of the month, this month features S’mores Fox Trot. The grill will close 15 minutes prior to closing. You can place an order by calling 304-278-3389.
Do you realize Saturday is the first day of summer!
Birthday wishes:
Bryan Eddy on June 14; Butch Bradley on June 17; Jennifer Eddy on June 17; Jim Schell on June 19; Madison Smith(my granddaughter) turns 8 on June 21!; and Penney Schell on June 22. Here’s hoping each of you have a great day! To my granddaughter Madison(Madi). Gigi can’t believe how you are growing up! Seems like you were just born and I watch every year as you blossom into your own person. You are smart, sassy and so loving and kind hearted, I hope you never change. Always remember that Gigi loves you a Bushel and a Peck and a hug around the neck. Happy 8th Birthday sweet girl.
Anniversary wishes:
Rob and Jennifer Eddy celebrated 16 years on June 14; Bill and Debbie Keener celebrate 40 years on June 21; and Travis and Jeanie Loughery(my son and daughter-in-law) celebrate 8 years on June 21. Wishing each of you many more years of love, heath and happiness.
Just a reminder as things start to open up please be very cautious. I know many folks have strong opinions on wearing the masks, and to each his own but I will continue to wear mine.
I want to go back to the week of June 16-23, 2012. What a week that was, alot of joy and also some heartache. It started off with Travis and Jeanie getting married on the June 16, my son marrying the love of his life and bringing this lovely young lady into our family, the possibility of my granddaughter being born on the same day, I remember having a bag packed and in the car just in case I had to go from one event to another. Well thank goodness Madi held off until the 21st, what a day that was, my first grandchild and being a girl after I had 3 sons, it was exciting! Then came the 23rd, that is the day my brother Dave passed away after battling cancer, hardly a day goes by that he isn’t thought of. Yes, that was a week, some highs, some lows but it’s all a part of life.
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.