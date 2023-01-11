Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. How many of those New Year’s Resolutions have you broken that you made, that’s why I don’t make any.
I would like to let everyone know Jan. 9 was the first day to apply for a position in the Town of Rivesville Election, seats open are Mayor, Recorder and 3 Council seats. Requirements are as follows: Must be 18 years old, a resident in town, cannot be under a felony conviction. There is an application form to fill out plus a $10 fee, Jan. 28 is the last day to sign-up to be on the ballot.
A reminder, council meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. and are held at Rivesville Town Hall.
Start the year off right by joining the Rivesville Main Street Program. The group would love to have new members, and they do many things for the community. So be sure to attend a meeting and see what they are all about. The meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Rivesville Town Hall.
Rivesville Elementary Middle School PTO will hold their first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria and get involved with your child/grandchild school.
The Shepherd’s Love will hold their food distribution on Jan. 21 from 9:30-11 a.m. Please arrive before 11 a.m. If you are in need of an emergency food box call Bob McGill at 304-278-7550 or Gary Moffa at 304-534-2950.
They’re back, Fairview Volunteer Fire Department is back with their pizza, sandwiches and salad sale Saturday, Jan. 14 from 3-6 p.m. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. You can eat in or carryout. This sale is held at the fire department.
OK, folks I have 2 of the DNR Wildlife calendars left. The cost is $10 each and the proceeds benefit Relay for Life survivors dinner. Give me a call to sell these calendars and help Relay for life. Give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Jim Suba, Stephanie Dorsey, Charity Jefferson, Judy wright, Katie Egidi, Michalea Egidi, Jacklyn Furgason, Johnna Martin, Cris Kisner Stewart, Thelma Freeman, Tina Caputo, Ashlee Loughery (my niece love you) Laurel Loughery( my sister) love you, Frank Loughery (my brother) love you, and my daughter-in-law Allison Smith, love you.
Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Anniversary wishes
Richard and Minnie Moats,Tammy and Denny Roy, Kristi and Roger Wolfe and Pam and Jim Nolan. May each of these couples have many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Rick Ravenscroft, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
If you have news you’d like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
