It’s time to get the sourdough starter bubbling!
Winter evenings lend themselves to thoughts of hot loaves of bread in the oven. Such a smell! Sourdough bread is a process not to be left to the last minute. There is the perfect fermentation or bubbling level to achieve before mixing, resting, kneading, overnight rest and a final knead before baking. For a short-term project girl such as myself, this is a huge commitment! I like projects that can be done in one setting, so this limits my crafting activities somewhat. I am trying to add more homemade items to my home and will try adding some homemade gift items to my list for December, such as homemade vanilla extract. Talk about a long-term commitment.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Council met Jan. 4, the first meeting of the year. Amy Cyrankowski tendered her resignation from council and a motion was made to accept the resignation. Minutes from the last meeting was approved. Treasurer’s report showed the budget was on schedule and with no unexpected expenses. Agenda item for the Police Protection Fee was tabled until next month. Police report by Chief Wilson: one payment left on the 2018 vehicle. There were 298 calls, 219 traffic contacts, 74 citations, and K9 assists for the year. Cruiser scheduled to get tires Wednesday. Fire Company report by Chief Rodney Snider: new lockers were installed and name plates were added. Calls for 2020: The Company was called out 252 times; they answered 297 calls and an additional 45 calls for the flooding. Company needs to renew Active 911, this can be done online. An expense pending is the servicing of the Breathing Air Cascade System. Maintenance requested use of the end bay during inclement weather or when repairs are to be done on the cinder and plow truck. The bay needs to be cleaned out to make room for vehicles.
A lengthy discussion followed about heating and access to the building. Council will order dumpsters and hire a laborer to remove items under the direction of the fire chief. Maintenance Report: Marion County Commission will supply $250,000 to replace 2000’ of the force main line, work needs to be bid out. Work will cover line from Hampton Road to the first creek crossing. Marion County Commission doesn’t have a date for the money transfer. Gravel will need to be ordered in the spring. Motion was made to order 50 tons of gravel when needed. There will need to be a plate placed in the bed of the dump truck after winter use.
Camelot Mobile Home Park lines are greatly deteriorated due to substandard materials used originally, frequent calls are made due to blockages, and people are still flushing wet wipes which greatly exacerbate the problem. Replacement of line is beyond budget of the sewer department at this time. Lines on Buffalo Creek were cleaned for the third time in a month. Next Tuesday is the next meeting of the sewer board; the mayor invites anyone interested to attend. Planning Commission has not had a meeting recently and has nothing to report. New business: motion to get three bids for building to house maintenance equipment.
Noise Ordinance 89 will be edited and reviewed at the next meeting. Final reading of the fireworks ordinance and council voted to approve the ordinance with one vote in opposition. Vacation, personal and holiday pay policy was read with a council motion to approve. Council adjourned to convene an executive session. These are notes of the meeting and are in no way official minutes, anyone interested in attending Barrackville Town Council meetings, they are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Barrackville Lions Club
The Barrackville Lions Club with meet at the Community Building Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend the meeting. Current members are reminded that yearly dues are payable now. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be rescheduled. They also have a small selection of toy mops and brooms. Regular brooms are $13 and the extra heavy industrial size broom is $16. Please contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5888 for more information on brooms or how to join this great organization.
Winter road maintenance
Please be cautious of slick spots on the road with the ditches seeping into the road on Crematory Hill. In town, please be courteous of the road crew and avoid parking on the street if it isn’t necessary. When shoveling or snow blowing your driveway please make sure you deposit the snow in grassy areas and not back onto the roadway. Snow plowing will begin after at least two inches of snow has fallen.
VFD Co. 1 Update
Our total calls for 2021 ended up at 252. This doesn’t include the flooding incident which adds an additional 45 calls handled in a 24-hour period. We also conducted in-house training, business meetings, and sponsored a 40 hour Firefighter 2 class, and members also attended trainings at other departments to help provide a better service to those we serve. We once again appreciate all the support our citizens give us, which means a lot. We are 16 members strong and always looking for more.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
